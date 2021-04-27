Dealer group offers new fee structure

A dealer group is offering a new fee structure for financial advisers who choose to work part-time.

Centrepoint Alliance has launched a new flexible fee model, available to financial advice firms with more than one authorised representative.

For advisers working part-time, variable costs including governance and research queries, along with technical and compliance support may be pro-rated according to the number of days worked.

Those advisers who are taking maternity or paternity leave will be able to suspend fees in full for up to 12 months, or pay a reduced fee if they wish to retain access to masterclasses and webinars and complete CPD.

The dealer group said its decision was in response to the growing trend of part-time work, with Roy Morgan data showing about 4.3 million Australians are currently employed part-time.

However, Centrepoint Alliance group executive advice Paul Cullen said the financial advice industry has not traditionally been seen as an industry that allows for part-time work.

"There has been a reluctance to offer reductions in fees for advisers whose personal circumstances suit reduced working hours," Cullen said.

"However, financial advice is no different to any other occupation and advisers should be entitled to be supported by their licensee if they require flexible working arrangements to balance work and family commitments."

He added that he has observed increased demand for part-time opportunities in financial advice, particularly among working parents.

"We believe that offering this new fee arrangement will help to make the financial advice industry more attractive and accessible for all," Cullen said.

"We believe that offering flexibility around fees will not only enable greater diversity in the advice industry but will also provide more options for those firms who may require advice support on a part-time basis."