Executive Appointments
Dealer group investment head departs
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   12:15PM

The head of investment management for a dealer group has departed, establishing his own advisory.

Julian Pitt has left Centrepoint Alliance after more than 13 years with the dealer group.

Pitt was head of investment management and in the last year and a half also took on the head of transformation program delivery position.

His role there involved being the chief architect of Centrepoint's data feed practice management platform.

Earlier in Pitt's career he worked in product and strategy for VenturaFM and was a business development manager for IOOF and Perennial.

In Centrepoint Alliance's annual results it reported revenue grew 11%.

Centrepoint said its plans for growth are to "aggressively pursue inorganic opportunities".

The dealer group said 79 new financial advisers had joined the licence in the last year along with 49 new firms.

With the advisers that left Centrepoint, the dealer group had net growth of 17 advisers.

With 317 licensed advisers, Centrepoint said it was up 6% against the overall advice market which has contracted 13% in the last year.

