Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JUN 2022   12:38PM

Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.

Min Huang has been named in the role, in addition to her existing responsibilities as head of asset management, China. Huang has been acting in the APAC role for the past seven months.

She will "lead the regional businesses, drive the regional implementation of the cross-functional AM strategy with a clear focus on further strengthening our market presence, and develop cross-divisional collaboration in the APAC region", Credit Suisse said in an internal memo provided to Financial Standard.

She has been with Credit Suisse since 2006 and leading the China asset management business since 2014.

Commenting on the appointment, Credit Suisse chief executive, wealth management Ulrich Körner said Asia Pacific is a key growth region for the business.

"I am convinced that Min's significant industry experience and proven leadership, together with her in-depth knowledge of the region, make her ideally placed suited to drive our efforts to grow our asset management business in APAC," he said.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

Huang will report to Körner and be a member of both the global asset management and APAC management committees.

Read more: Credit SuisseMin HuangUlrich KörnerFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investors Mutual, Vaughan Nelson partner
Cbus to sell corporate art collection
Rate rise exposes adviser knowledge gap
PIMCO selects new head of local business
Pallas Capital adds key distribution role
Finalists announced in 2022 MAX Awards
Schroders RF names distribution lead
Citi welcomes eight new hires
Mirae appoints to newly created alternatives role
Barrenjoey poaches several new hires

Editor's Choice

Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:46PM
Superhero and Swyftx will merge to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant with over 800,000 customers.

Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.

Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points.

ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:44PM
The corporate regulator obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, alleging he was misleading clients and running a financial service business without a licence.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.