Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead

Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.

Min Huang has been named in the role, in addition to her existing responsibilities as head of asset management, China. Huang has been acting in the APAC role for the past seven months.

She will "lead the regional businesses, drive the regional implementation of the cross-functional AM strategy with a clear focus on further strengthening our market presence, and develop cross-divisional collaboration in the APAC region", Credit Suisse said in an internal memo provided to Financial Standard.

She has been with Credit Suisse since 2006 and leading the China asset management business since 2014.

Commenting on the appointment, Credit Suisse chief executive, wealth management Ulrich Körner said Asia Pacific is a key growth region for the business.

"I am convinced that Min's significant industry experience and proven leadership, together with her in-depth knowledge of the region, make her ideally placed suited to drive our efforts to grow our asset management business in APAC," he said.

Huang will report to Körner and be a member of both the global asset management and APAC management committees.