Collimate Capital deals inch toward completion

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 1 JUL 2022   12:33PM

The sale of Collimate Capital's domestic real estate and international infrastructure equity businesses remains on track, with both deals expected to close before the end of the year.

According to AMP, both transactions are continuing to progress towards meeting the relevant conditions outlined in the respective sale announcements of 27 April 2022.

The $28 billion real estate and infrastructure deal, purchased by property giant Dexus, is currently anticipated for completion by the end of September.

Meanwhile, the $699 million sale of Collimate's international equity business to DigitalBridge will be wrapped up in November.

"As required by the sale agreements, AMP continues to work closely with Dexus and DigitalBridge to ensure the smooth transition of the businesses," the financial services giant said.

This includes the transfer of applicable legal entities, business assets, systems and employees, which will provide stability for clients, employees and partners, AMP added.

