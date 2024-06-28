Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Clime completes Madison Financial sale

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 28 JUN 2024   12:19PM

Clime Investment Management has completed the sale of Madison Financial Group after entering a strategic partnership with Infocus Wealth Management.

The parties previously entered a full form binding sale deed to implement the sale and strategic partnership with the sale completed today, June 28.

Clime said the strong cultural alignment will enable a smooth transition for advisers with minimal disruption to their business, and strategic partnership opportunities for the parties.

The divestment also positions Clime for profit improvement in FY25, with normalised profits of approximately $500,000 and streamlined operations with a focus on funds management and private wealth.

In addition to the sale, Clime also announced the appointment of Michael Baragwanath as a new non-executive director to the board commencing July 1.

Baragwanath is a senior executive and consultant with over 18 years of financial services experience, including roles as a division head, distribution manager, and specialist product manager.

Baragwanath was formerly the head of wealth and remains a partner, corporate advice at TIP Group.

In addition, Baragwanath serves as a responsible manager for several financial services licensees. He was previously responsible manager for Spaceship and has held executive roles at BT.

Clime said his extensive experience includes assisting numerous startups, securing banking licenses, working with Dubai-based technology providers, and creating migration-compliant investment arrangements (such as SIV visas) with partners in Hong Kong and mainland China.

"Mr. Baragwanath's proven strategic advisory skills, and experience in financial product distribution will be an important contributor to the Clime board as we execute our growth initiatives," Clime chair John Abernethy said.

Read more: Clime Investment ManagementMichael BaragwanathBTInfocus Wealth ManagementJohn AbernethyMadison Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper bears brunt of complaints: AFCA
Higher-for-longer rates dominate adviser conversations
Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG
Clime to offload Madison Financial Group
Platform reveals advice firms' top issues
Mergers a boon for super member growth
Clime avoids board spill
Hyperion leads as top Australian shares fund manager: Mercer
Mercer Super loses state leaders
MSC Trustees acquires Certane Corporate Trust

Editor's Choice

New recruits top advice industry priority: FAAA

KARREN VERGARA
The industry is urgently prioritising the recruitment of new advisers as those who remain bear the brunt of paying heftier levies that aggravate the costs of running a business and puts financial advice further out of reach for Australians.

ASIC takes action against Guildfords FM, director

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has cancelled the licence of Guildfords Funds Management and banned its managing director Robert Payne for their involvement in the collapse of Magnolia Capital Group.

ETF price war heats up

ANDREW MCKEAN
Leading exchange-traded product (ETP) investment managers - Vanguard, Betashares, BlackRock, and VanEck - which command about 70% of the Australian market, reduced their asset-weighted fees by 8% in the 12 months to March, according to Rainmaker Information.

Local Aviva Investors managing director to exit

ELIZABETH FRY
Aviva Investors will farewell its local managing director following a decision to manage distribution from Singapore.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach