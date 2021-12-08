ClearView uses new anti-money laundering technology

ClearView will use Napier technology to fight money laundering activity.

The technology will enable ClearView to monitor insights into its customers and identify suspicious behaviour which could be indicative of money laundering more efficiently, while having complete ownership over its AML platform.

Napier's solutions are designed to provide a holistic view of each customer so that compliance teams, with AI-assistance, should be more easily identify any activity that falls outside of typical customer behaviours and may be linked to money laundering activities.

"As financial services becomes more complex, it is critical to have a solid and future-proofed AML platform for the most rigorous compliance," ClearView head of compliance Alan Olcayto said.

"Napier's solution has additional capabilities for when we need them, and the full managed service means huge savings in time and effort for our IT team."

Napier is based in the UK but has other clients in Australia including Australia Post, which it provides AML and counter-terrorism financing capabilities for.

"It's incumbent on financial organisations to have the most robust Regtech possible, which is where we come in," Napier head of APAC Robin Lee said.

"This is a now not only a prerequisite for growth, it creates competitive edge through enhanced trust. We're delighted to be able to partner with ClearView on this."