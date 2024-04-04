Newspaper icon
Citi scores $13bn custody, admin mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 APR 2024   12:24PM

Citi Securities Services added an ASX-listed investment manager and advice group to its client book.

Citi is now custodian, fund administration and registry services provider for Fiducian Group, having completed the migration of over 1300 assets, thousands of transactions, tax parcel data and unit pricing across the group's IDPS, super wrap, and funds management offering, it said.

Fiducian has some $13.1 billion in funds under management, administration and advice. The two had an existing relationship, with Fiducian already working with Citi's markets execution team.

"Since appointing Citi as our securities services partner, we have received high levels of service and support. With Citi as our trusted long-term partner, we are well-positioned to continue our strong growth trajectory," Fiducian executive chair Indy Singh said.

In 2023, Citi grew its Australian assets under custody and administration by 14%, including through mandates from Ausbil Investment Management and Prime Super, both of which were previously NAB Asset Servicing clients. Globally, it oversees US$29.2 trillion in more than 60 markets.

"We are delighted to have been appointed by Fiducian, demonstrating our commitment to servicing Australian investors," Citi Australia and New Zealand head of securities services Mark England said.

"Through ongoing investments into our data and technology capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver a proposition that meets Fiducian's specific business requirements."

Read more: Citi Securities ServicesFiducian GroupAusbil Investment ManagementCiti AustraliaIndy SinghMark EnglandPrime Super
