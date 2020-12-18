NEWS
Superannuation
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 18 DEC 2020   12:29PM

The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.

The fund has a diverse impact portfolio approaching 10% of total assets, that spans a variety of sectors including sustainability, healthcare and financial inclusion.

The awards are a collaboration between the Impact Investment Summit Asia Pacific and the Impact Investing Hub and recognise organisations and individuals with expertise, commitment and outstanding activity in the Australian impact investing ecosystem.

Christian Super chief executive Ross Piper said the fund is honoured to be recognised with the award.

"For many years Christian Super has been a pioneer in impact investing, working hard to invest our members' money in line with their values and beliefs," he said.

"Our impact portfolio contributes to strong positive social and environmental impact in Australia and around the world, all whilst still delivering strong risk adjusted financial returns."

Christian Super began impact investing in 2006 by screening out companies that damage the planet and has now grown to $140 million invested in the impact investing portfolio.

Impact investment specialist firm Brightlight oversees the impact investing portfolio to ensure the delivery of investment returns while achieving a social and environmental impact.

Earlier in the year Christian Super's chief investment officer Tim Macready, who spearheaded the fund's impact strategy, stepped down.

Former ANZ Wealth and Private Banking chief investment officer Mark Rider was appointed in his place.

