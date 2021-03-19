NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: When 6%-plus growth is deemed too low
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAR 2021   11:04AM

GDP growth of over 6% for 2021.

Chinese premier Li Kequiang announced this target growth rate at the opening of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 5.

Many a time, China's annual economic growth target had been considered too high/ambitious by economists, international institutions and financial markets. This time is different.

For this time, the Middle Kingdom's growth goal is lower than consensus expectations for an 8.0% expansion in 2021.

Just recently, the OECD's March 2021 'Interim Economic Outlook' report pencilled in a 7.8% expansion this year. In January this year, the World Bank (WB) forecast China's GDP to grow by 7.9% in 2021 predicated on "the release of pent-up demand and a quicker-than-expected resumption of production and exports". In the same month, the IMF predicted China's economy to expand by 8.1% this year due to "effective containment measures, a forceful public investment response, and central bank liquidity support.

But Premier Li is looking beyond the year 2021, explaining that the current target is "well-aligned with the annual goals of subsequent years" under the Politburo's five-year plan that ensures a more sustainable long-term growth.

Still, this isn't consistent with China being the only major economy that has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic without a recession and with positive economic growth in 2020. After contracting by 6.8% in the year to the March 2020 quarter, the economy advanced by 3.2%, 4.9% and 6.5% over the remaining three quarters of last year.

But as Li underscored: "In 2021, China will continue to face many development risks and challenges..."

The latest Caixin China PMI surveys back Li's warning. Although still at a reading indicating expansion, the composite output index registered its third straight month of decline to a reading of 51.7 in February as "demand and supply in both the manufacturing and services sectors improved at a slower pace".

The services PMI eased for the third month in a row to a reading of 51.5 in February - the lowest since April 2020 - and the manufacturing PMI fell a third month to a nine-month low of 50.9 in February 2020.

The survey blames "the domestic flare-ups of COVID-19 and the ongoing overseas pandemic" for these - factors that have weakened both overseas and domestic demand.

One not so minor thing that the survey failed to mention is the rise and rise in the Chinese currency - itself a de facto tightening of financial and economic conditions.

The Chinese yuan has now appreciated by a 10.2% versus the US dollar to CNY6.5 from last year's low of CNY7.16.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

