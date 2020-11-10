NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: V for vaccine
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 10 NOV 2020   10:37AM

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Encouraging test results for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech sent world equity markets from New York to Rio and ol' London town on the up and up and up.

Pfizer and BioNTech are set to request FDA approval for emergency use authorization by the end of the month. Jingle bells, jingle bells...

This comes immediately after the easing of US political uncertainty following Joe Biden's victory against Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

The latest vaccine development has eased my concern over Biden's win and the likely potential for a double-dip in the US economy.

In his victory speech, Biden announced: "Our work begins with getting COVID under control. We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life's most precious moments - hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us - until we get this virus under control."

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021. That plan will be built on a bedrock of science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern. I will spare no effort - or commitment - to turn this pandemic around."

True to his words, that task force was convened on the Monday (November 9) straight after his Saturday victory. As per Factset: "Biden conferred in Delaware by video link with the 13-member task force that he named, headed by former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University healthcare equity expert Marcella Nunez-Smith."

For sure and for certain, the task force would be looking at countries that have successfully contained the cases of infections -- China comes to mind and more recently, and closer to home, Victoria - and prescribe the same counter-measures.

China and Victoria effectively contained the outbreak - first and second - through draconian social restrictions and lockdown measures and oh, Trump and the Trumpeteers may not like it but, mandatory mask wearing.

Lockdowns and social restrictions freeze economic activity, lift unemployment, reduce consumer spending and decrease corporate revenues - prompting the second dip in the US economy.

It may not have come soon enough for Trump, but the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in time to perhaps, upend the damaging economic impact of Biden's first order of business as US president - "getting COVID under control".

"Just hear those sleigh bells jingling, ring tingle tingling too..."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
