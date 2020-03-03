NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: The C word
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   10:19AM

It was just a matter of time.

With almost every person on this planet talking about the "C" word - coronavirus or COVID-19, that is - under their face masks, it's hardly surprising that fiscal and monetary authorities are now fashioning their own "C" word response.

"C" for concerted or coordinated action ... take your pick.

As Bloomberg reports: "Group of Seven finance ministers will hold a teleconference this week to coordinate their response to the coronavirus outbreak, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday."

"Finance ministers need to ensure that their responses are "as coordinated as possible" in order to be effective, Le Maire said on France 2 television.

"There will be concerted action."

Sure, individual country central banks and fiscal authorities have been acting/giving assurances of supporting their respective domestic economies as cases of infections from the coronavirus multiplied and spread around the world.

But it's the sharp sell-off in the equity markets - from New York to Rio and ol' London town - that propelled the powers-that-are into a "concerted" action.

Yes Virginia, each and every one of them knew what was coming as the rate of infections multiplied from animal to one human, then one became two, two became four, four became...

Economists and analysts were already predicting a sharp slowdown in global growth - due to the expected sharp fall in demand and supply constraints, a consequence of lockdowns, quarantines, travel bans and what have you - but a coordinated/concerted response wasn't announced until the share markets took a dive.

Even the OECD's Interim Economic Assessment report (Coronavirus: The world economy at risk), where it cut its 2020 world economic growth outlook by 0.5% to 2.4% wouldn't had mattered had equity market investors continued to ignore corona's toll as they did during the early days of the virus.

No use crying over spilt milk. The expected concerted action by the G-7 will certainly go a long, long way towards restoring consumer, business and investor confidence, as they have during the global financial crisis and "Great Recession" of a decade past.

The sharp rebound in equity markets everywhere proves this.

