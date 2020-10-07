NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Splish splash, budget cash
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   11:24AM

"Money, money, money
Always sunny..."
-ABBA

Money, in Aussie dollar terms, amounts to "$98 billion in response and recovery support, including $25 billion under the COVID-19 Response Package and $74 billion under the JobMaker Plan" the Federal Treasury is unleashing onto the economy.

Treasury said this huge cash splash seeks "to responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time" and "rebuild our economy and secure Australia's future."

There's mo' money for every sector of the economy - well, almost, as "winners and losers" (the mainstay of annual Budget reveals) pepper the headlines. Can't please everyone, ey?

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

Budget 2020/21 winners will be singing hallelujah and losers crying "please sir, could I have some more" but the ultimate effect would be a boost - or a mitigation of the depth of the contraction - to the domestic economy due to multiplier effects of the Treasury's cash splash.

This is underscored by the Budget estimates.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

While the underlying cash deficit would erode from 4.3% of GDP in the 2019/20 fiscal year to 11.0% this year, the government's largesse would enable Australia's fiscal balances to improve in the years thereafter - to minus 5.6% of GDP in 2021/22, minus 4.2% on 2022/23 and minus 3.0% the following year.

As the Budget 2020-21 papers reveal, the government would need less deficit spending - tax cuts, business incentives, welfare expenditure - in the coming years as this year's budget reverses a predicted economic contraction of 1.5% this year to an expansion of 4.75% in fiscal year 2021/22 and continued positive growth thereafter.

This is also predicated on the Treasury's forecasts that the unemployment rate would steadily come down from 7.25% in 2020/21 to 6.5% in 2021/22 to 6.0% in 2022/23 and 5.5% in 2023/24.

To be sure, this largesse would send Australia's gross level of indebtedness up to more than a trillion Aussie dollars next year (based on Treasury estimates) that equates to 50.5% of GDP (from 44.8% of GDP in fiscal 2019/20) before stabilising at 51.6% of GDP the following year and the next.

But hey, Australia's debt to GDP ratio is way better than its peers - even before accounting for their respective fiscal spend. As at the end of 2019, the US had a debt-to-GDP ratio of 107%; Japan, 237%; the Eurozone, 84.1%; the UK, 80.7%; Canada, 89.7%; China 50.5%.

And then there's the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which still has relatively more firepower than many of its counterparts and is "committed to do what it can to support jobs, incomes and businesses in Australia".

Of course, the final outcome depends on COVID-19. But Australians should all rejoice because we have relatively better monetary and fiscal balances, winners and losers notwithstanding.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Budget 2020Federal Treasury
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AAA rating holds on by a thread
Opposition in opposition: Labor responds
Funding for housing to decrease
Association policy lead to join Treasury
Chief economist update: As luck would have it
Fintechs save time: Spot poll
Regulatory sandbox exemption welcomed
New CEO at Board of Taxation
ISA appoints retirement policy adviser
Government urged to leave super taxation alone
Editor's Choice
Boutique wealth firm chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The chief executive of a boutique advice firm has stepped down after 12 years at the helm and his successor has been named.
BT head of platforms departs
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
BT has farewelled its head of platforms after close to 15 years with the business, commencing the hunt for a replacement.
Opposition in opposition: Labor responds
ELIZA BAVIN
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has unsurprisingly spoken out against the Morrison government's federal budget, saying it has failed to create much needed jobs.
Sweeping tax cuts announced
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The government has implemented a raft of tax relief measures for individuals and businesses in the 2020/21 budget in an effort to boost consumption in the economy and support business investment.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
7
ASFA 2020 Budget Briefing 
OCT
7
WOB Create a board CV to do you justice 
OCT
7
Risk in the time of COVID-19 - what it means to better ESG performance 
OCT
8
Exceptional Advisor® Webinar Series - Regime-based Asset Allocation Webinar 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0nGmdTRJ