Chief economist update: Splish splash, budget cash

"Money, money, money

Always sunny..."

-ABBA

Money, in Aussie dollar terms, amounts to "$98 billion in response and recovery support, including $25 billion under the COVID-19 Response Package and $74 billion under the JobMaker Plan" the Federal Treasury is unleashing onto the economy.

Treasury said this huge cash splash seeks "to responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time" and "rebuild our economy and secure Australia's future."

There's mo' money for every sector of the economy - well, almost, as "winners and losers" (the mainstay of annual Budget reveals) pepper the headlines. Can't please everyone, ey?

Budget 2020/21 winners will be singing hallelujah and losers crying "please sir, could I have some more" but the ultimate effect would be a boost - or a mitigation of the depth of the contraction - to the domestic economy due to multiplier effects of the Treasury's cash splash.

This is underscored by the Budget estimates.

While the underlying cash deficit would erode from 4.3% of GDP in the 2019/20 fiscal year to 11.0% this year, the government's largesse would enable Australia's fiscal balances to improve in the years thereafter - to minus 5.6% of GDP in 2021/22, minus 4.2% on 2022/23 and minus 3.0% the following year.

As the Budget 2020-21 papers reveal, the government would need less deficit spending - tax cuts, business incentives, welfare expenditure - in the coming years as this year's budget reverses a predicted economic contraction of 1.5% this year to an expansion of 4.75% in fiscal year 2021/22 and continued positive growth thereafter.

This is also predicated on the Treasury's forecasts that the unemployment rate would steadily come down from 7.25% in 2020/21 to 6.5% in 2021/22 to 6.0% in 2022/23 and 5.5% in 2023/24.

To be sure, this largesse would send Australia's gross level of indebtedness up to more than a trillion Aussie dollars next year (based on Treasury estimates) that equates to 50.5% of GDP (from 44.8% of GDP in fiscal 2019/20) before stabilising at 51.6% of GDP the following year and the next.

But hey, Australia's debt to GDP ratio is way better than its peers - even before accounting for their respective fiscal spend. As at the end of 2019, the US had a debt-to-GDP ratio of 107%; Japan, 237%; the Eurozone, 84.1%; the UK, 80.7%; Canada, 89.7%; China 50.5%.

And then there's the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which still has relatively more firepower than many of its counterparts and is "committed to do what it can to support jobs, incomes and businesses in Australia".

Of course, the final outcome depends on COVID-19. But Australians should all rejoice because we have relatively better monetary and fiscal balances, winners and losers notwithstanding.

