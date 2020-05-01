NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Labor Day mayday
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAY 2020   11:39AM

It would have been funny had it not been for the gravity of the circumstances the planet has found itself in these days of the coronavirus pandemic.

For right on the eve of "Labor Day", the US Department of Labor reports that more than 30 million Americans - around 18% of working population - applied for unemployment benefits in the six weeks to 25 April, making the 7.5% drop in personal spending in March (released on the same day) - the sharpest fall on record - seems like a drop in the bucket.

Both the Fed and the Trump administration had been throwing money at the problem so it would go away. Still, the US economy contracted at a 4.8% annualised rate in the March 2020 quarter - before the mid-March isolation and "shelter in place" restrictions were put in place,

But if you think a 4.8% annualised rate of contraction in the US economy is bad, consider these:

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

China's GDP growth was reported to have declined by 6.8% in the year to the March 2020 quarter. This is worse than America's ... but applying the same metric, it's spine-chilling. Annualising China's 9.8% quarter on quarter drop equates to an annualised 33.8% contraction in the economy.

Again -- comparing apples with apples -- the latest GDP update on the Eurozone shows that the single-currency region is far from immune.

Euro area GDP fell by 3.8% in the March quarter. Annualised, this translates to a 14.4% drop in national (or euro-wide) output with France and Italy now in a technical recession and Germany predicting GDP growth to plummet by 6.3% this year.

For sure and for certain, the GDP numbers that will come out from Japan and the UK will be equally concerning, if not worse.

This will make the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) world growth forecast of a 3.0% contraction this year seem optimistic.

Monetary and fiscal stimulus measures could help mitigate the economic downdraft, so would the clamoured for relaxation of social restrictions and lockdowns.

But at the end of the day, until a cure and/or a vaccine for the coronavirus is discovered, we'll remain wary and looking over our shoulders.

This in itself - whether or not the powers that are relax restrictions - would, at the very least, prevent a return to normality.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

