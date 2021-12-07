Charter Hall, GIC drop $335m on Canberra office building

Charter Hall and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have co-purchased 50 Marcus Clarke Street in Canberra's CBD for $335 million.

The joint venture will see GIC acquire the vast majority of the property (95%), with Charter Hall to own the remaining 5%.

Located in a prime position in Canberra's CBD with access to all major amenities and transport facilities, 50 Marcus Clarke is a modern A-grade office building with 40,000 sqm of net leasable area.

"We are pleased to acquire this iconic office building in Canberra's CBD with Charter Hall, a leading market player with strong experience in the Canberra market," GIC chief investment officer of real estate Lee Kok Sun said.

"This acquisition will add to the diversification of GIC's office portfolio across key cities in the Australian market where GIC has been investing in for many years.

"With the opening of our Sydney office, we look forward to supporting the management of this asset and to generate more value-add with partners, such as Charter Hall."

David Harrison, managing director and group chief executive at Charter Hall, said the acquisition further strengthens the company's 15-year multi-sector relationship with GIC, and "reflects our strong market position and continued conviction for office assets with strong underlying investment fundamentals".

"We are also pleased to advance our relationship with the Australian government as a major tenant customer, and further increase our exposure to Canberra's growing office market," Harrison added.

CBRE's Michael Andrews, who represented the vendor, said the Canberra office market has been a "standout" this year.

"Canberra has been a standout office market in 2021, with investment activity on track to hit a new record," Andrews said.

"We are currently tracking $1.17 billion in total office sales, which has completely eclipsed the decade average of $375 million, with another $300 million in sales in the pipeline."