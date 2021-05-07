NEWS
Executive Appointments
Centrepoint Alliance hires from Morningstar
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   12:13PM

Centrepoint Alliance has appointed a head of business and operations for its recently acquired advice software arm Enzumo.

Farisha Cabrera will step into the position. She was most recently senior product manager for financial planning at Morningstar.

Cabrera has worked at Centrepoint Alliance previously and was head of advice technology at the dealer group from 2018 to 2020 before moving to Morningstar.

She also worked at TAL and Iress earlier in her career.

In her new role, Cabrera will report to Centrepoint Alliance executive, advice services and solutions Kate Anderson.

"We are delighted to welcome Farisha to Enzumo. Farisha has extensive experience in delivering market-leading advice technology, as well as leading teams that provide exceptional training and support for advisers," Anderson said.

Centrepoint acquired the financial advice software firm Enzumo in 2020. Anderson said that technology investments remain a key strategic priority for the dealer group.

"In addition to the Enzumo acquisition, we have made a number of significant investments in technology in recent years, including the introduction of Centrepoint Connect and the development of the Centrepoint Alliance Practice Dashboard," she said.

"We remain committed to continuing to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to both authorised representatives and self-licensed businesses and leveraging our scale advantage to further build on our capabilities."

Cabrera said she looks forward to joining the business.

"Having acted ahead of COVID-19 to develop greater technology-based services, Centrepoint Alliance is leading Australia in its strategic approach to advice technology and I am very excited to be a part of this," Cabrera said.

"Enzumo has a very high-quality team and I am looking forward to working with them and helping to drive the continued expansion and success of the business."

VIEW COMMENTS
