Cbus, Media Super sign SFT deed

The two industry super funds have progressed their plans to merge, officially signing a Successor Fund Transfer Deed.

Together, the funds will manage more than $70 billion in retirement savings for about 850,000 members.

As part of the deal, Cbus will retain the Media Super brand for the purpose of communicating with members working in print, media, entertainment and the arts. All investment, management and back office functions will be combined.

"In an environment where the complexities of regulatory change, investment opportunities and member demand for digital and advisory services are growing, it is becoming increasingly difficult for smaller superannuation funds to remain cost-competitive and provide members with more choice and opportunity to grow their retirement savings," Media Super chair Susan Heaney said.

She added that by belonging to a larger fund, Media Super members will gain investment opportunities at a lower cost.

"Our members have much in common with Cbus members in terms of the nature of their work. Many are self-employed, others work on fixed-term contracts or in casual employment. Like the construction sector, their workplaces are often changing and can be disrupted," Heaney said.

"By keeping the Media Super brand, our members can be confident that they will still have a voice within the larger fund, and that our focus and support for those employed in the print, media, entertainment and arts sectors will be maintained."

"Together Cbus and Media Super can deliver more for members, delivering the tailored, industry-specific products members need with greater scale and efficiencies," Cbus chair Steve Bracks said.

The merger is expected to be complete in the second half of FY22.

News of the milestone follows yesterday's announcement that Bracks will exit the fund in January next year. Former Treasurer and Deputy Prime Minister Wayne Swan will succeed him as Cbus chair.