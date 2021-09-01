NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Cbus, Media Super sign SFT deed

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   11:50AM

The two industry super funds have progressed their plans to merge, officially signing a Successor Fund Transfer Deed.

Together, the funds will manage more than $70 billion in retirement savings for about 850,000 members.

As part of the deal, Cbus will retain the Media Super brand for the purpose of communicating with members working in print, media, entertainment and the arts. All investment, management and back office functions will be combined.

"In an environment where the complexities of regulatory change, investment opportunities and member demand for digital and advisory services are growing, it is becoming increasingly difficult for smaller superannuation funds to remain cost-competitive and provide members with more choice and opportunity to grow their retirement savings," Media Super chair Susan Heaney said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

She added that by belonging to a larger fund, Media Super members will gain investment opportunities at a lower cost.

"Our members have much in common with Cbus members in terms of the nature of their work. Many are self-employed, others work on fixed-term contracts or in casual employment. Like the construction sector, their workplaces are often changing and can be disrupted," Heaney said.

"By keeping the Media Super brand, our members can be confident that they will still have a voice within the larger fund, and that our focus and support for those employed in the print, media, entertainment and arts sectors will be maintained."

"Together Cbus and Media Super can deliver more for members, delivering the tailored, industry-specific products members need with greater scale and efficiencies," Cbus chair Steve Bracks said.

The merger is expected to be complete in the second half of FY22.

News of the milestone follows yesterday's announcement that Bracks will exit the fund in January next year. Former Treasurer and Deputy Prime Minister Wayne Swan will succeed him as Cbus chair.

Read more: CbusMedia SuperSteve BracksSusan HeaneyWayne Swan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
Cbus changes insurance premiums
Link profit slips
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Wayne Swan to chair Cbus
MySuper performance soars
Funds grilled despite record returns
Cbus hires from APRA
Cbus expecting 19% returns for year
Cbus invests in NHFIC issues

Editor's Choice

Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

FASEA exam pass rate drops

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.