Cbus hires retirement, product governance leads

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 26 APR 2022   12:35PM

The industry fund has promoted within to appoint a head of retirement, while a longstanding Equipsuper executive will take on the role of head of product governance.

Cbus has promoted Jon Sedawie, its current head of product, to the newly created role of head of retirement.

Sedawie will be responsible for an integrated strategy and program to improve retirement outcomes including product development, member experience, help, education and advice, retirement modelling, simulators and tools, marketing and disclosure, Cbus said.

Sedawie has been with Cbus since 2013, having joined from ESSSuper where he was a product manager. He has also held similar roles with State Trustees, Aviva and NAB/MLC.

Meanwhile, Equipsuper's head of product Craig Plain will join the fund next month as head of product governance - another newly created role.

Plain has been with Equip since 2007 and was appointed head of product in 2017. Prior to Equip, he spent more than a decade at Mercer.

At Cbus, Plain will be responsible for "the end-to-end process and controls used to design, launch and monitor the product to ensure it meets commercial, customer and regulatory requirements".

He will also be responsible for the policies, processes and systems used to ensure alignment to strategy across the lifecycle of the product, the fund said.

Commenting on the appointments, Cbus chief executive Justin Arter said: "Cbus is very excited about the creation of these two new roles which represent an important milestone in the execution of two key elements of our strategy - readying ourselves for our inorganic growth opportunities and further enhancements to our already leading retirement offerings to members."

He added that both Sedawie and Plain have significant experience in developing and delivering products that are fit for purpose.

"Our commitment to these two roles managing this critical area of member experience, will ensure Cbus continues to deliver the right products at the right time for all members," Arter said.

This announcement follows in a long line of appointments for Cbus, which has been growing its capabilities rapidly in recent months.

Earlier this month, Ciaran McBride was appointed to the new role of head of investment options, and in March the fund marked International Women's Day by appointing its first chief member officer in Marianne Walker. Cbus also recently named Denita Wawn as deputy chair and, in December last year, made three key appointments to its investments team.

Cbus also finalised its merger with Media Super this month. The merger brought Cbus' funds under management to $75 billion, with Arter saying at the time that he would like to see the fund double in size.

CbusEquipsuperCiaran McBrideCraig PlainJon SedawieJustin ArterMarianne WalkerMedia SuperMercer
VIEW COMMENTS

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

