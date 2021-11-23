CBA receives regulatory approval for CFS sale

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) today announced all regulatory approvals have been received for the sale of a 55% interest in Colonial First State (CFS) to leading global investment firm KKR.

The transaction is expected to complete on 1 December 2021.

CBA first announced the CFS divestment to KKR for $1.7 billion last May but faced backlash from the unions with the ACTU arguing it would not be in the best interest of members for CFS to be majority owned by a foreign private equity firm.The transaction was originally expected to complete in the first half of this year.

Earlier this year, former MLC Wealth and current Generation Development Group chair Rob Coombe was named as chair-elect ahead of the acquisition and has since been working with the business in an external advisory capacity.

Coombe will lead the business, supporting the execution of strategy and overseeing a program of significant investment by CBA and KRR "to make CFS one of the most competitive superannuation and investments businesses in Australia, which will benefit members, advisers and employers."

Completion of the transaction is expected to result in a pro forma uplift to the Group's CET1 ratio consistent with previous disclosures.