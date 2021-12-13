CBA, Northern Trust announce Green Repurchase Agreement

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and Northern Trust have completed a $50 million transaction utilising a new Green Repurchase Agreement (Green Repo) as certified by the Climate Bond Initiative (CBI).

A first for the Australian market, this certified product provides an additional source of funding available to finance or refinance green-labelled assets such as energy efficient buildings, solar farms, low carbon transport projects or green mortgages.

By increasing the funding pool for green finance projects, the certified Green Repo will help advance the global transition to a low-emissions economy.

"Building efficient, smart, green infrastructure is critical to creating the economy of tomorrow and advancing Australia's transition journey," CBA group executive, institutional banking and markets Andrew Hinchliff said.

"Innovative financial products have a key role to play in this journey, allowing more capital to be directed to the assets that will drive the transition.

This Green Repo is one such product, and we are very proud to have been able to partner with Northern Trust in executing it," Hinchliff said.

For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has served as a trusted financial steward to institutions, families, and individuals, partnering with them to grow and guard their assets to meet their unique goals.

Northern Trust's Australia and New Zealand country executive Leon Stavrou congratulated CBA for their leadership and for this innovative offering.

"As a global investment manager and corporate citizen, we not only have an opportunity but a responsibility to contribute to a healthy long-term environment," Stavrou said.

"We are proud to support CBA's launch of a sustainable financing instrument, and we congratulate CBA for their leadership and for this innovative offering.

"As the first of its kind in Australia, participation in the Green Repo product launch reinforces Northern Trust's commitment to sustainable investing and innovation."

The certified Green Repo further diversifies the sources of funding available to support CBA's portfolio of green loans, raising the bank's capacity to support additional green transactions and progress Australia's transition.