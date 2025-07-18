CBA head of Australian economics steps down

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) head of Australian economics Gareth Aird has stepped down from the role.

Aird was with CBA for 13 years, joining the bank in November 2012 as a senior economist before taking on the head of Australian economics role in April 2020.

"After 13 rewarding and fulfilling years at Commonwealth Bank, it is time for something new. There are three things from my time at CBA that I am most grateful for: working with a bunch of good people in both research and across the bank and making lifelong friendships; forming fantastic relationships across a range of the bank's customers; and having the opportunity to lead the team that forecast the path of the Aussie economy and the outlook for the RBA," Aird said.

"A big thanks to all the great people who played a supportive role in my career at Commonwealth Bank - too many to name, but you know who you are."

Aird did not confirm what his plans are, but said he is looking forward to spending some time with his family before taking on his next role.

Prior to CBA, Aird worked as a senior policy advisor at the UK Debt Management Office in London, and an economist for NSW Treasury.

Commenting on his departure, a CBA spokesperson told Financial Standard: "Gareth has decided to leave CBA to pursue other opportunities. Gareth made a significant contribution to CBA as head of Australian economics, and we wish him all the best."

It comes after CBA appointed Luke Yeaman as its new chief economist and head of global economic and markets research in December 2024.

Yeaman succeeded Stephen Halmarick, who announced plans to depart the bank in August 2024. Halmarick spent 15 years at CBA, serving as chief economist and head of global economic and markets research since May 2020.