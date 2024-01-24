Newspaper icon
BWP, Newmark Property REIT set to merge

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JAN 2024   12:44PM

BWP Trust (BWP) and Newmark REIT Management, the responsible entity for Newmark Property REIT (NPR), have agreed to merge, subject to shareholder approval.

Under the proposed merger, real estate investment trust BWP will offer to acquire 100% of NPR's securities via an off-market takeover offer, comprising 0.40 units of the BWP trust per NPR security.

Most of BWP's properties are large-format retail properties, including Bunnings Warehouses, which are leased to Bunnings Group Limited. Bunnings is also one of NPR's major tenants.

According to the proposal, the new merger will create a $3.5 billion portfolio of geographically diversified properties, representing a 30% increase in BWP's portfolio value.

It is also expected to enhance BWP's asset diversification and improve its weighted average lease expiry (WALE) profile from 3.6 years to 3.9 years.

The implied value of the consideration is $1.39 per NPR security, based on the closing price of BWP of $3.47 per unit on January 23.

NPR chair Michael Noble said the proposal represents a highly attractive offer for NPR security holders.

It comes at a time when NPR reported operating earnings of $14 million, while at the same time copping a loss of $8.9 million.

"The consideration reflects a material premium to NPR's trading price and provides an opportunity to participate in a larger merged group with lower gearing, which is particularly compelling given the ongoing elevated interest rate environment and market uncertainty," Noble said.

Noble added that after careful consideration, Newmark's independent board committee (IBC) has concluded that the proposal is in the best interest of NPR security holders and unanimously recommends that NPR security holders accept the BWP takeover offer in the absence of a superior proposal.

Meanwhile, BWP managing director Mark Scantena said the merger proposal reflects the trust's focus on profitability, growing the portfolio through assets with strong location attributes and tenant covenants.

"The merger proposal demonstrates the trust's ability to leverage its capital structure and disciplined focus on portfolio growth, consistent with our objective of providing unitholders with a secure and growing income stream and long-term capital growth," Scantena said.

Separately, BWP has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Newmark to pay $22.5 million for the shares of Newmark REIT Management.

Unless extended, the all-scrip offer period is expected to close in mid-March.

Read more: BWP TrustNewmark REIT ManagementBunnings Group LimitedBunnings WarehousesMark ScantenaMichael Noble
