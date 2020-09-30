NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
BOQ expects to back pay $11m in SG
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 SEP 2020   12:31PM

The Bank of Queensland has failed to pay several workers their superannuation benefits, in a failure that could potentially blow out to $11 million in back payments.

The bank has already accounted for $2.4 million of superannuation owed to employees that has been forwarded to the Australian Taxation Office.

BOQ told the ASX that it made an additional $8.6 million provision as the matter is still under investigation and "further work to be done to determine the full impact."

BOQ uncovered irregularities after an internal review of its superannuation payment process. It identified other potential issues that affect workers covered under an enterprise agreement. Employees covered under the 2010, 2014 and 2018 enterprise agreements are potentially impacted.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

BOQ said it will ensure employees are "remediated fully as a matter of priority as it completes a broader external wage analysis and review for enterprise agreement employees."

It has advised the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Financial Services Union of the errors, and engaged external third parties to assist with the analysis and remediation process.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

The FSU raised concerns with the bank about unpaid superannuation 18 months ago. While that issue was resolved, the bank failed to follow through and properly audit its payroll at the time.

FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said 750 workers have been under paid as BOQ failed to pay workers their correct base rates, overtime, penalty rates and full superannuation entitlements.

"We have been urging all the banks to review and audit their payrolls and we are not surprised that another bank has been underpaying workers," Angrisano said.

The bank's chief executive George Frazis said: "We will get this right and we will make sure our people, past and present receive every cent they are owed. This is an absolute priority."

The bank also announced that its revised collective provision for FY20 includes a loan impairment expense of $175 million (pre-tax), of which $133 million is COVID-19 related.

BOQ continues to see reductions in customers accessing financial assistance through the banking relief package, Frazis said. As at 31 August 2020, BOQ had 12% of housing customers on the banking relief package and 16% of SME customers.

Read more: BOQBank of QueenslandFSUGeorge FrazisJulia AngrisanoASXAustralian Taxation OfficeFair Work OmbudsmanFinancial Services Union
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX revises capital raising measures
S&P DJI rebalances S&P/ASX Indices
ASX director retires
Female ASX 200 chiefs fall
New ETF set to debut on ASX
Corporates have a critical role in social, environmental outcomes
Male-pack mentality holds back boards
Active manager performance slumps: SPIVA
Real estate manager launches fresh fund
First State Super makes first take-private bid
Editor's Choice
Court blocks bid to freeze Phil Kingston's assets
KANIKA SOOD
A court has blocked an attempt by Sargon's Chinese lender to freeze the assets of Phil Kingston, as the latter heads towards public questioning next month.
Super-backed company develops COVID treatment
ALLY SELBY
A biotech company backed by AustralianSuper, HESTA, Hostplus and Statewide Super has developed a new preventative treatment shown to reduce COVID-19 levels by up to 96%.
Challenger loses chief financial officer
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Challenger has commenced the search for a chief financial officer after its long-standing executive resigned.
BABL named, shamed over Great Southern
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BABL) has been singled out as breaching the Code of Banking Practice within its Great Southern Loans business unit.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
OCT
1
VIC Fund Taxation Discussion Group 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something p6fD3kdO