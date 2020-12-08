BNY Mellon names country head

BNY Mellon Investment Management has appointed a new lead for its Australian business.

Former chief executive of boutique asset manager Glennon Capital, Paul Bolinowsky, is the new country head for Australia.

Bolinowsky will be responsible for the strategic direction of the Australian investment management business. He replaces Phil Filippelis, who left in April.

Bolinowsky will focus on expanding BNY Mellon's presence in Australia, including its investment firms which represent equities, fixed income, alternatives such as private debt and infrastructure, and approach to ESG.

Prior to Glennon, where he was chief of the small-caps fund manager for one and a half years, Bolinowsky was managing director and head of institutional sales at UBS Asset Management Australia; country manager of Pioneer Investments for Australia; and head of distribution at Alliance Bernstein Australia.

BNY Mellon head of institutional sales and consultant relations for APAC Deborah Bannon said: "Australia is a strategically important market for us in the Asia Pacific region where it's essential to have local presence to support local clients."

Bolinowsky's role will be to expand the business among the institutional market working closely with clients and prospects, while also looking at strategic opportunities in other channels, she added.

Based in Sydney, Bolinowsky will report to Bannon, who is located in Hong Kong.