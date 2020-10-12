Aware Super moves to acquire OptiComm

Aware Super has provided a proposal to the board of OptiComm to acquire 100% of the telecom company, which delivers fibre to the premises networks.

Under Aware Super's proposal, OptiComm shareholders would receive cash proceeds of $6.50 per share (inclusive of a dividend of 10 cents).

"Aware Super considers this to be a compelling proposal for OptiComm shareholders and looks forward to working with the OptiComm board," the fund said.

If the proposal receives support from the OptiComm board the transaction would be an off-market takeover offer, subject to a minimum acceptance condition of 50.1% and a limited number of other defeating conditions.

The fund said its proposal is not subject to any further due diligence requirements.

"OptiComm is an exceptionally well-run company that has established itself as a leader in the delivery of high-speed fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks," Aware Super said.

"The roll-out of FTTP networks will continue to benefit from strong, long-term tailwinds, particularly the growing demand for high-speed internet from households and commercial properties."

Aware Super (formerly First State Super) confirmed that it would be making a bid to take over the company on September 8, offering $5.85 per share at the time.

OptiComm already had another takeover proposal from Uniti Group, which has offered $5.20 per share on 15 June 2020.

Uniti upped its offer to match Aware Super at $5.85 per share on September 15.

OptiComm had scheduled a scheme meeting to consider the Uniti takeover bid for tomorrow (October 13) but it is now seeking a postponement of that meeting in light of the new takeover proposal from Aware Super.

"The OptiComm board considers the value premium of the consideration offered under the Aware takeover proposal relative to the value of the consideration being offered under the amended Uniti scheme is sufficient to enable the OptiComm board to commence the matching right process pursuant to the terms of the amended and restated SID," OptiComm said in an announcement to the ASX.

"OptiComm has notified Uniti of the receipt of the Aware takeover proposal and Uniti now has the right, but not the obligation, to submit a counter proposal for the OptiComm board to consider at any time during the next three business days."