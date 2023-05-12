Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

AustralianSuper to refund 100k members

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAY 2023   12:02PM

AustralianSuper will refund $70 million it overcharged 100,000 members after it failed to detect that they had multiple accounts.

The country's largest superfund has self-reported itself to regulators after realising it overcharged current and former members with multiple accounts.

The fund, which said it "regularly identifies and combines multiple accounts held by a single member to help those members avoid extra fees" admitted it made a blunder in not identifying all instances of multiple member accounts.

"This should not have happened, and we apologise unreservedly to members," AustralianSuper said.

"The fund is taking appropriate remediation actions and has self-reported the issue to the regulators."

To make good, AustralianSuper said it will contact around 100,000 impacted current and former members in the coming months to inform them of this issue and confirm the actions it is taking in response.

"AustralianSuper's aim is to return these members to the financial position they would be in now if this hadn't occurred," it said.

This may include refunding administration fees and any insurance costs deducted from impacted members' secondary account, along with lost earnings on these amounts.

According to AustralianSuper, the average payment to remediate is $650 per impacted member.

"The fund does not have to increase administration fees to pay for this, with the cost of the remediation to be paid from the fund's operational risk financial reserve," it said.

"In addition, we have strengthened our process around managing multiple accounts for all members to help ensure instances where a member has more than one account are identified, and appropriate actions are taken in a timely way."

Read more: AustralianSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised
AustralianSuper hires investment lead in Europe
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
Industry fund market share soars: KPMG
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
RBA appointments prompt debate
Top rated superannuation products in Australia revealed
AustralianSuper to decrease premiums
Global alternatives manager lands down under
Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

Editor's Choice

Adviser PI premiums up 40%: APRA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The cost of professional indemnity insurance increased at least 40% for financial advisers since 2015, a new report from APRA shows.

Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian superannuation system allows investors to shift between options and funds daily, raising critical questions about liquidity.

High super balance tax needs work: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI
In a new podcast, HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Michael Hutton says the plan to double concessional tax rates on super balances over $3 million has many pain points.

GAM shareholders challenge acquisition

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
An investor group that controls 8.4% of Swiss fund manager GAM is challenging its proposed acquisition by Liontrust Asset Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.