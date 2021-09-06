NEWS
Regulatory

AustralianSuper skewers draft disclosure laws

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 6 SEP 2021   12:43PM

The draft legislation on superannuation portfolio holdings disclosure is not in the best financial interests of members and only stands to serve rival fund managers to whom the reforms don't apply, according to AustralianSuper.

In its submission to Treasury, the super fund said the draft regulations as they stand "do not strike an appropriate balance between transparency and protecting members' best financial interests".

AustralianSuper said the regulations require the release of sensitive commercial information which could be used to place its members at a disadvantage, impacting returns and causing an increase in costs.

The fund said the regulations also reduce the opportunity for super funds to partner on major projects because they mean commercial information about their holdings will be disclosed and would thereby reduce the commercial value, including at time of sale.

"By way of simple analogy, if someone were to sell their house, they do not disclose the value of the property prior to sale, as it may limit their ability to maximise sale proceeds," the submission reads.

"The same logic applies when AustralianSuper seeks to sell any of the direct property or infrastructure assets it holds on behalf of members."

The draft regulations will also require members to download a significant amount of data that will not aid their understanding or engagement with their super, the fund said.

"AustralianSuper is committed to acting in the best financial interests of members but reporting this level of information will financially disadvantage them," AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said.

"The regulations will increase costs for members and decrease returns, which is at odds with the government's stated desire to increase performance and reduce costs in Australia's superannuation system."

He said about 90% of AustralianSuper members that are aware of its existing disclosures feel the amount of disclosure provided by the fund currently is enough for them.

"The only people to be advantaged by these draft regulations are rival fund managers who are not subject to the same disclosure obligations and will use the information to their own financial gain to the cost of AustralianSuper members," Delaney said.

"This will limit the opportunity for large, trusted superannuation funds like AustralianSuper to partner on key projects and could reduce the availability of capital in the market, affecting all Australians. It is unclear where the government proposes that capital will be found into the future."

The fund also questioned the government's claims that the regulations are 'global best practice', saying it reviewed regulatory models applying to the asset classes and geographies it invests in and found no similar approaches.

"For example, in no jurisdiction can we identify a regulatory obligation requiring an institutional investor to publicly disclose the valuation and percentage holding of its direct investment into a privately held infrastructure or property asset," the submissions reads.

"Our findings are that most disclosure is voluntary, rather than compulsory, and most disclosure is not complete, across private markets and derivatives."

