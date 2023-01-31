Aussies not bothered by volatile markets: State Street

In another classic case of "she'll be right, mate", Australian investors are far less concerned about the current market volatility than our global counterparts, according to new research by State Street Global Advisors.

The ETF Impact Investment Survey, which was conducted by the firm in November and December last year, studied over 1000 investors globally, including 300 respondents from Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

It found that while 75% of Australians believe volatility in the stock market will continue in 2023, we aren't too stressed by that uncertainty (23% vs 44% globally), believing it creates buying opportunities (76% vs 68% globally).

In addition, the report stated that Aussies are overwhelmingly optimistic about their financial future over the next 12 months (78%), compared with only 15% being pessimistic.

"This indicates the remarkable resilience in the Australian economy after three years of economic and social dislocation caused by the global pandemic," State Street Global Advisors head of SPDR distribution in Asia Pacific Meaghan Victor said.

In addition, Victor said that more than half of Australian investors plan to maintain their long-term investment strategy in 2023, compared to a minority of global investors.

"A further one in six (16%) of Australians are investing more in 2023, looking for value," she said.

"This suggests Australians are more comfortable with their current investment settings than those overseas."

When it comes to ETFs, 70% of Australian investors reported that having them has improved the overall performance of their portfolio.

However, regardless of whether they own ETFs in their portfolio, more than half of investors globally agreed ETFs are an investor-friendly investment product (58%), while only 46% of Australians believed so.

Overall, more than half of global investors believe ETFs offer more liquidity to respond rapidly to market changes (52%), compared to only 36% of Australian investors.

"With 2023 offering a potentially turbulent financial outlook, 51% of global investors believe ETFs can mitigate risk better in volatile markets compared to other investments, compared to 34% of respondents in Australia," Victor said.

Victor added that globally, Millennials have the most positive attitude about ETFs.

"Four out of five Millennials indicate ETFs have improved the overall performance of their portfolio, versus 73% of Gen X and 48% of Boomers," she said.

"Millennials are also the most likely to agree that ETFs provide more liquidity during market volatility at 70%, versus 47% of Gen X and 25% of Boomers."