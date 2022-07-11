Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Atrium welcomes new chief operating officer

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 11 JUL 2022   12:44PM

Atrium Investment Management has named former Pendal executive David Harris as its chief operating officer.

Harris was most recently head of product at Pendal Group. He has held executive and leadership roles within asset management firms in Australia and across the Asia Pacific, including AMP, GAM Investments, NAB Asset Management and Man Investments.

In his new role, Harris will oversee Atrium's core operational functions including investment operations, compliance and product, as well as working with the group executive to form and drive overall strategy.

He will work alongside chief investment officer and executive director Tony Edwards to implement the strategic vision of the firm.

Commenting on the appointment, Edwards said: "I'm delighted to welcome David to Atrium. His track record in operations, corporate governance, and risk management places him in a strong position to deliver on Atrium's operational efficiency programs and growth agenda, including our expansion into the broader advice market. I look forward to working with David to execute on Atrium's strategy."

Harris added that he is looking forward to starting the new role.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at Atrium at a very exciting stage of their evolution and am looking forward to contributing to the execution of its growth agenda," he said.

