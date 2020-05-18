ASX-listed brokerage appoints managing director

An ASX-listed share trading platform has appointed a managing director.

Robert Edgley has been appointed as the managing director of SelfWealth, after serving as a non-executive director and acting chief executive since November 26 last year.

Edgley has worked in finance and investment banking in Japan, the UK and Australia.

"He has significant experience and skills in strategic planning, performance management and marketing and has proven abilities in building businesses," SelfWealth said.

He currently serves as a non-executive chair of DataMesh and Kay & Burton Real Estate, as well as a non-executive director of EVZ.

Previously, Edgley served as a non-executive director of Praemium for 12 years, and has also spent time with the Royal Bank of Scotland, Greenwich Natwest, and County Natwest in senior roles.

Edgley is set to receive a $300,000 pay cheque each year, inclusive of superannuation, and will also receive a performance-based bonus dependent upon criteria established by the brokerage platform's board.

He will also receive one million ordinary shares in the capital of SelfWealth, worth approximately $260,000 and subject to the approval of shareholders at the platform's next AGM.