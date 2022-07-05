ASIC releases guidance on super, retirement calculators

ASIC has released guidance for superannuation calculators and retirement estimates, while also updating relief around how super funds can provide retirement estimates to members.

RG 276 outlines what super funds need to do to rely on the existing relief in place around superannuation and retirement forecasts.

The regulator has also introduced a new legislative instrument which updates said relief.

"Super calculators and retirement estimates are low-cost forecasting tools intended to be helpful prompts for consumers to review their financial situation," ASIC said.

"Entities, such as super trustees, that provide these tools to consumers within the terms of ASIC's relief are exempt from certain regulatory requirements related to providing personal financial advice."

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press stated: "Superannuation calculators and retirement estimates are important tools that can help consumers engage with their superannuation, especially as they approach retirement."

"ASIC's guidance will give greater clarity to trustees about how they can use calculators and retirement estimates as part of their strategies under the retirement income covenant, which came into effect in July 2022."

She added that the updated relief will also provide greater flexibility in how trustees can give retirement estimates to their members, including through interactive tools.

"It introduces a single framework for setting economic and financial assumptions across both retirement estimates and superannuation calculators," Press said.

"We expect trustees that choose to provide these tools to do so in a way that fosters informed decision making by members, without promoting specific financial products."

Super calculators and retirement estimates may involve personal financial advice, but ASIC chooses to give class order relief from Australian Financial Services (AFS) licensing and personal advice requirements for tool providers.

Under ASIC's relief, a financial calculator, including a super calculator, may be provided by any person and a retirement estimate may only be provided by a super trustee.

To rely on ASIC's relief, providers must comply with the conditions set out in the legislative instruments.