Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC releases guidance on super, retirement calculators

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 5 JUL 2022   12:32PM

ASIC has released guidance for superannuation calculators and retirement estimates, while also updating relief around how super funds can provide retirement estimates to members.

RG 276 outlines what super funds need to do to rely on the existing relief in place around superannuation and retirement forecasts.

The regulator has also introduced a new legislative instrument which updates said relief.

"Super calculators and retirement estimates are low-cost forecasting tools intended to be helpful prompts for consumers to review their financial situation," ASIC said.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"Entities, such as super trustees, that provide these tools to consumers within the terms of ASIC's relief are exempt from certain regulatory requirements related to providing personal financial advice."

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press stated: "Superannuation calculators and retirement estimates are important tools that can help consumers engage with their superannuation, especially as they approach retirement."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"ASIC's guidance will give greater clarity to trustees about how they can use calculators and retirement estimates as part of their strategies under the retirement income covenant, which came into effect in July 2022."

She added that the updated relief will also provide greater flexibility in how trustees can give retirement estimates to their members, including through interactive tools.

"It introduces a single framework for setting economic and financial assumptions across both retirement estimates and superannuation calculators," Press said.

"We expect trustees that choose to provide these tools to do so in a way that fosters informed decision making by members, without promoting specific financial products."

Super calculators and retirement estimates may involve personal financial advice, but ASIC chooses to give class order relief from Australian Financial Services (AFS) licensing and personal advice requirements for tool providers.

Under ASIC's relief, a financial calculator, including a super calculator, may be provided by any person and a retirement estimate may only be provided by a super trustee.

To rely on ASIC's relief, providers must comply with the conditions set out in the legislative instruments.

Read more: Retirement estimateASICSuperannuation calculatorDanielle PressAustralian Financial ServicesAFS relief
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC urges market to improve outage resilience
Former adviser charged over faked books
ASIC bans Melbourne adviser
ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court
ASIC obtains orders to freeze assets
Performance test comms criticised
ASIC releases CCIV guidelines
Corporate advisor charged over $2m theft
Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims
May exam sees 43% pass rate

Editor's Choice

Frank Casarotti gives his notice

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The long serving Magellan sales lead will retire at the end of 2023, capping more than 40 years in the industry.

Median MySuper returns of -2.8% expected

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Single strategy, default MySuper options are likely to deliver the fourth worst result in 35 years for the financial year just gone.

Foord Asset Management enters Australia, mandates EQT

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Foord Asset Management has expanded into the Australian market, announcing Equity Trustees as responsible entity (RE) for its local offering.

ETF Securities launches fixed income options

CHLOE WALKER
ETF Securities is expanding its product range with the launch of a US Treasury Bond fund and a USD high-yield corporate bond fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.