Apt Wealth Partners acquires firm

Apt Wealth Partners, a national financial advice business with more than $1.5 billion in funds under management, has acquired a Melbourne-based advice firm.

Apt Wealth Partners has acquired Semaphore Private.

The acquisition will see James McGregor continue as Apt Wealth Partners managing director, with Semaphore Private staff joining its Melbourne office.

"Semaphore Private is a well-regarded advisory firm and shares our personal approach to wealth management and our core belief of helping clients to live for today while planning for tomorrow," McGregor said.

"We believe our team is our greatest asset, and the addition of Semaphore Private's advisers only further strengthens this."

Semaphore Private managing director Andrew Peters said: "We are excited to join the Apt Wealth Partners family."

He said both parties performed significant due diligence in order to ensure an "alignment of attitude".

Peters added that Semaphore believes its clients will benefit from the firm joining Apt.

"Clients will continue to receive services from their current advisers, as well as access to a range of enhanced investment offerings and services provided by Apt Wealth Partners," he said.

Apt hinted at a continued expansion, saying that the acquisition demonstrates a commitment to growth.

Andrew Dunbar of Apt Wealth Partners recently won the Certified Financial Planner of the Year Award from the Financial Planning Association of Australia.