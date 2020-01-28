NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Apt Wealth Partners acquires firm
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 28 JAN 2020   12:04PM

Apt Wealth Partners, a national financial advice business with more than $1.5 billion in funds under management, has acquired a Melbourne-based advice firm.

Apt Wealth Partners has acquired Semaphore Private.

The acquisition will see James McGregor continue as Apt Wealth Partners managing director, with Semaphore Private staff joining its Melbourne office.

"Semaphore Private is a well-regarded advisory firm and shares our personal approach to wealth management and our core belief of helping clients to live for today while planning for tomorrow," McGregor said.

"We believe our team is our greatest asset, and the addition of Semaphore Private's advisers only further strengthens this."

Semaphore Private managing director Andrew Peters said: "We are excited to join the Apt Wealth Partners family."

He said both parties performed significant due diligence in order to ensure an "alignment of attitude".

Peters added that Semaphore believes its clients will benefit from the firm joining Apt.

"Clients will continue to receive services from their current advisers, as well as access to a range of enhanced investment offerings and services provided by Apt Wealth Partners," he said.

Apt hinted at a continued expansion, saying that the acquisition demonstrates a commitment to growth.

Andrew Dunbar of Apt Wealth Partners recently won the Certified Financial Planner of the Year Award from the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

Read more: Semaphore PrivateMelbourneAndrew Dunbar of Apt Wealth PartnersAndrew PetersJames McGregorFinancial Planning Association of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FPA supports tightening insurance claims
FPA offers pro bono support to bushfire victims
Family office manager hires Discovery director
Cbus head of advice launches firm
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
ASIC alters adviser levy
No joy in the advice world this Christmas
Sam Henderson attempts to set record straight
Platform appoints TPB director
Bill to defer adviser education standards tabled
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 07Hw3F9X