Superannuation

APRA to rejig non-traditional service providers framework

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 OCT 2025   12:39PM

APRA is proposing changes to superannuation funds' arrangements with non-traditional service providers (NTSPs), which forms part of the newly implemented CPS 230.

APRA said the proposed amendments will clarify its expectations for super funds' arrangements with NTSPs, particularly around contract uplift and service level monitoring.

It hopes the changes will streamline processes and alleviate regulatory burden, while "ensuring a practical prudential framework that enhances resilience across the financial system."

APRA defines NTSPs as providers that are typically market-mandated, such as stock exchanges, payment schemes or clearing and settlement facilities.

Arrangements with such providers often lack formal contracts or rely on standardised, non-negotiable terms.

While a date has not been set on when the consultation will kick off, APRA flagged that it will occur before the end of the year.

An "accelerated policy process" that includes a one-month consultation period aims to finalise the targeted changes before 1 July 2026.

CPS 230 Operational Risk Management, which took effect on July 1, mandates super funds to identify important business services and determine the extent to which these services can continue during severe disruptions. This includes testing business continuity planning and identifying and managing third-party risks provided by material service providers.

On October 1, super funds were asked to submit a register of material service providers (MSPs) to APRA and will do so annually.

KPMG says that CPS 230 has five key themes: preparedness for risk events; know your customer and market impacting critical operations; resilience; protection of the entity and community; and managing service provider risks.

Nearly four months post-implementation, APRA said it "recognises initial difficulties faced by regulated entities in implementing the new standard and appreciates the industry's effort to identify pragmatic solutions."

Read more: APRACPS 230KPMG
