Apostle Funds Management appoints chief operating officer

Apostle Funds Management appoints chief operating officerBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 6 JUN 2022 12:29PM
Eric Chu will become the first chief operating officer at Apostle Funds Management.
Chu joins in the newly created role with over a decade of experience in financial services, including a career in fund accounting at Custom House Global Fund Services and middle and back-office functions with Link Fund Solutions, then White Outsourcing.
Most recently he was chief operating officer at Fundhost.
"We are focused on the future of investing and believe you can create positive real-world outcomes without sacrificing financial returns," Apostle managing director Karyn West said.
"This newly created role in the organisation helps us realise this vision as we look to manage our future growth."
West said he is an excellent fit for the team due to his experience, deep industry expertise and dynamic style.
"Eric will be working with the whole team covering all aspects of compliance and operations. His knowledge and experience will be catalytic for the growth of our organisation," she said.
On his appointment, Chu said: "I am pleased to be working with an organisation that is future focused and aligns to my values."
"Apostle Funds Management are pioneers within the impact investing space and are primed for exponential growth. It's an exciting time to become part of the AFM's journey."
