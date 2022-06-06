Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Apostle Funds Management appoints chief operating officer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 6 JUN 2022   12:29PM

Eric Chu will become the first chief operating officer at Apostle Funds Management.

Chu joins in the newly created role with over a decade of experience in financial services, including a career in fund accounting at Custom House Global Fund Services and middle and back-office functions with Link Fund Solutions, then White Outsourcing.

Most recently he was chief operating officer at Fundhost.

"We are focused on the future of investing and believe you can create positive real-world outcomes without sacrificing financial returns," Apostle managing director Karyn West said.

"This newly created role in the organisation helps us realise this vision as we look to manage our future growth."

West said he is an excellent fit for the team due to his experience, deep industry expertise and dynamic style.

"Eric will be working with the whole team covering all aspects of compliance and operations. His knowledge and experience will be catalytic for the growth of our organisation," she said.

On his appointment, Chu said: "I am pleased to be working with an organisation that is future focused and aligns to my values."

"Apostle Funds Management are pioneers within the impact investing space and are primed for exponential growth. It's an exciting time to become part of the AFM's journey."

Read more: Apostle Funds ManagementEric ChuKaryn West
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GAM bolsters distribution team
Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG
New global equities ETF to launch
JANA awards mandate to Loomis Sayles

Editor's Choice

The rise of the hybrid ETP

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
In the three years to March the number of ETPs increased by 29%, with the Australian market now made up of different subsets.

Spaceship chair banned for two years

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:13PM
The chair of Spaceship Capital has been banned by ASIC for failing to understand all the financial services offered by the group.

No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:56PM
About 67% of financial advisers say they'd stop offering standalone risk advice if there are further changes to life insurance commissions.

3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
3iQ Digital Asset Management has chosen Cboe Australia to launch its inaugural Australian products.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.