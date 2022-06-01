Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

APAC market to reach $811.5bn by 2030

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUN 2022   12:34PM

An Allied Market Research report has projected the Asia Pacific wealth management market to reach $811.5 billion by 2030.

The Asia Pacific wealth management market size was $247.9 billion in 2020 and forecasts indicate a compound annual growth rate of 12.7% between 2021 and 2030.

The report said the stellar growth rate is owed to a rise in digitalisation in wealth management services.

"The current generation of high-net-worth clients is more inclined to manage their wealth through digital means. In addition, customer loyalty has increased as a result of usage of digital channels for wealth management," the report prescribed.

"By having a full perspective of consumers, wealth managers have been able to supply personalised offers that investors expect.

"However, strict rules and regulations by governing bodies on wealth management hamper the growth of the market."

Of note, country-wise, Australia contributed the highest share of wealth management revenues. Australia represented nearly one-fifth of the Asia Pacific wealth management market and it's estimated to maintain the dominant market share by 2030.

It is anticipated that technology would continue to play a key role in analysing consumer data and improving overall customer service. According to the report, various data analytics and artificial intelligence techniques will also afford advisers a better understanding of clients' investing patterns.

Such factors are anticipated to provide the Asia Pacific region with significant wealth management growth opportunities in the coming years.

Based on wealth management business models, the human advisory segment held the highest market share. It had nearly three-fifths of the total market share and is expected to continue its leadership status over the next decade.

Though, the robo-advice segment is estimated to register the highest compound annual growth rate of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The emergence of fintech was consequently labelled as a top impact on wealth management market growth.

The report added that fintech solutions like robo-advisers, artificial intelligence and digital identification technologies have and will continue to disrupt the wealth management industry.

"Growth in fintech's has enhanced efficiency and transparency in wealth management business operations, which has fuelled market growth in the region," the report confirmed.

Read more: Wealth managementFintechAllied Market ResearchAPACRobo-advice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

T. Rowe Price names new head of ESG enablement
Trust in financial services jumps: CFA
State Street bags K2 Asset Management mandate
ESR Group completes ARA acquisition
Fidelity nabs ESG expert from HESTA
J.P. Morgan makes key APAC appointment
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
Asset managers move to ESG
Schroders appoints new chief executive

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.