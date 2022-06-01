APAC market to reach $811.5bn by 2030

An Allied Market Research report has projected the Asia Pacific wealth management market to reach $811.5 billion by 2030.

The Asia Pacific wealth management market size was $247.9 billion in 2020 and forecasts indicate a compound annual growth rate of 12.7% between 2021 and 2030.

The report said the stellar growth rate is owed to a rise in digitalisation in wealth management services.

"The current generation of high-net-worth clients is more inclined to manage their wealth through digital means. In addition, customer loyalty has increased as a result of usage of digital channels for wealth management," the report prescribed.

"By having a full perspective of consumers, wealth managers have been able to supply personalised offers that investors expect.

"However, strict rules and regulations by governing bodies on wealth management hamper the growth of the market."

Of note, country-wise, Australia contributed the highest share of wealth management revenues. Australia represented nearly one-fifth of the Asia Pacific wealth management market and it's estimated to maintain the dominant market share by 2030.

It is anticipated that technology would continue to play a key role in analysing consumer data and improving overall customer service. According to the report, various data analytics and artificial intelligence techniques will also afford advisers a better understanding of clients' investing patterns.

Such factors are anticipated to provide the Asia Pacific region with significant wealth management growth opportunities in the coming years.

Based on wealth management business models, the human advisory segment held the highest market share. It had nearly three-fifths of the total market share and is expected to continue its leadership status over the next decade.

Though, the robo-advice segment is estimated to register the highest compound annual growth rate of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The emergence of fintech was consequently labelled as a top impact on wealth management market growth.

The report added that fintech solutions like robo-advisers, artificial intelligence and digital identification technologies have and will continue to disrupt the wealth management industry.

"Growth in fintech's has enhanced efficiency and transparency in wealth management business operations, which has fuelled market growth in the region," the report confirmed.