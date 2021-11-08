NEWS
Executive Appointments

AMP Capital executive joins asset consultant

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 8 NOV 2021   12:27PM

The former head of portfolio management at AMP Capital has joined an asset consultant as a partner.

Darren Beesley became a partner at Evidentia in October, following a stint as portfolio management lead for the multi-asset group at AMP Capital.

Prior to that role, Beesley was AMP's head of retirement and senior portfolio manager for more than five years, and three-and-a-half years was a portfolio manager at Perpetual.

"Darren made a significant contribution during his five years at AMP Capital, most notably the launch of the Core Retirement Fund in 2016. We wish him all the best," AMP Capital said in a statement.

Evidentia said: "Darren is regarded as one of the leading multi-asset specialists in the market and brings nearly 20 years of specialist knowledge in portfolio construction, investment strategy, asset allocation, and risk management."

In August, Nick Schoenmaker joined Evidentia as a senior asset consultant, after spending two years at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"Darren's addition to the team is an exciting development for Evidentia's partner advice firms (clients), as Darren is not only a leading investment professional, he also has a passion for working with high quality advice firms to build and manage tailored portfolios that link directly to the delivery of their advice strategies," Evidentia said.

