AMP announces AMP Bank lead

The new managing director of AMP Bank has been named.

Sean O'Malley has been permanently appointed to the role, having acted in the role since February when Rod Finch departed. Finch only held the role for just over a year.

O'Malley has been with AMP since 2013 when he joined as operations transformation director. He has since held several senior roles, including director of AMP Direct, director of operations and technology at AMP Bank and chief operating officer of the bank.

He was most recently chief transformation officer of AMP Australia, responsible for strategy, project delivery and governance. O'Malley has also previously held senior roles at Westpac and Dunmore Consulting.

He will be responsible for delivering the growth strategy for AMP Bank, reporting directly to AMP Australia chief executive Scott Hartley, AMP said.

"Sean is a highly respected leader and I'm very pleased we've been able to appoint someone of his calibre to lead AMP Bank, and to ensure we continue to deliver high quality products and services to our bank customers," Hartley said.

"We have ambitious growth plans for the bank, and with his proven mix of strategic and operational expertise Sean is the right person for the job."

O'Malley said he is looking forward to working with the team "to continue to deliver great outcomes to AMP Bank's growing customer base and the many brokers we partner with".