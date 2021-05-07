NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
AMP announces AMP Bank lead
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   3:37PM

The new managing director of AMP Bank has been named.

Sean O'Malley has been permanently appointed to the role, having acted in the role since February when Rod Finch departed. Finch only held the role for just over a year.

O'Malley has been with AMP since 2013 when he joined as operations transformation director. He has since held several senior roles, including director of AMP Direct, director of operations and technology at AMP Bank and chief operating officer of the bank.

He was most recently chief transformation officer of AMP Australia, responsible for strategy, project delivery and governance. O'Malley has also previously held senior roles at Westpac and Dunmore Consulting.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

He will be responsible for delivering the growth strategy for AMP Bank, reporting directly to AMP Australia chief executive Scott Hartley, AMP said.

"Sean is a highly respected leader and I'm very pleased we've been able to appoint someone of his calibre to lead AMP Bank, and to ensure we continue to deliver high quality products and services to our bank customers," Hartley said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"We have ambitious growth plans for the bank, and with his proven mix of strategic and operational expertise Sean is the right person for the job."

O'Malley said he is looking forward to working with the team "to continue to deliver great outcomes to AMP Bank's growing customer base and the many brokers we partner with".

Read more: AMP BankAMP AustraliaSean O'MalleyRod FinchScott HartleyAMP DirectDunmore ConsultingWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac to face court over insider trading
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
AMP trims platform fees
Pahari to leave AMP amid demerger
Inflows slow at AMP North
OpenMarkets hires, acquires, preps for IPO
AMP Capital appoints NZ head of investments
Atlas Wealth launches mortgage brokerage
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
Editor's Choice
Centrepoint Alliance hires from Morningstar
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:13PM
Centrepoint Alliance has appointed a head of business and operations for its recently acquired advice software arm Enzumo.
APRA approves MLC super takeover
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
APRA has given IOOF the go-ahead to take over MLC's superannuation business.
Canadian pension giant, real estate manager in JV
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A major Canadian pension investment manager has entered a joint venture with a UK real estate investment firm to develop a logistics portfolio valued at close to $2 billion.
AMP advice transformation leads exits
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:45AM
The change expert hired to transform AMP's financial advice business has left after seven months.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.