Allianz Retire+ moves to increase retiree confidence

Allianz Retire+ is partnering with a goals-based advice technology outfit to offer advisers more certainty when building retiree portfolios with its Future Safe investment product.

Allianz Retire+ has partnered with Investfit to create a portfolio construction tool which demonstrated how its seven-year retiree investment product Future Safe can be combined with a client's other investments "to provide greater certainty for outcomes", and ensure clients are confident about their retirement goals.

Investfit uses stochastic modelling, which runs portfolio simulations based on different financial position and goal data - including age, asset allocation, legacy and life expectancy - to "a desired level of confidence".

The tool allows for variances in investment returns from year to year, taking into account the possibility of a sequence of poor returns across a number of years. It then projects the variations, and takes into account correlations between interest rates, inflation, property prices and share prices.

Advisers can model a large number of possible strategies, instead of just one based on a risk questionnaire or selected by default.

Allianz Retire+ head of product and customer experience Jacqui Lennon said the new tool could help ensure retirees can live more comfortably, noting the number one fear they experience is directly related to their ability to fund the rest of their life.

"The number one fear retirees have is running out of money, in fact, they fear that more than death," Lennon said.

"So that is the number one risk we need to manage".

Lennon said traditional financial advice is often modelled against expected average investment returns, which "offer about a 50% chance of achieving the projected retirement outcomes".

"That's one in two clients that will have an outcome worse than what was presented," Lennon said.

"This tool is completely unique in its ability to offer advisers an extremely accessible way to give retirees greater peace of mind, while improving adviser efficiency in producing almost instantaneous results for hundreds of portfolios."

Investfit founder and chief executive James Claridge said the firm was excited to partner with Allianz Retire+.

"The team at Allianz Retire+ have developed Future Safe, a solution that enables retirees to continue to gain exposure to returns linked to Australian and global shares whilst limiting the downside risk, which might otherwise threaten their retirement outcomes," Claridge said.

"We appreciate that Allianz Retire+ have chosen Investfit as their preferred tool to help advisers deliver great outcomes for their clients."