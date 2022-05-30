AGL abandons demerger, leadership resigns

Following shareholder opposition underscored by ESG concerns, AGL will no longer pursue a demerger; a move that sees the departure of its chief executive Graeme Hunt and chair Peter Botten.

Today, AGL board of directors announced the company would withdraw its proposal to split the energy provider into two separate businesses - AGL Australia (retail business) and Accel Energy (coal and gas-fired power plants.)

The decision was made due to a lack of confidence that a 75% approval would be gained when it went to vote on June 15. Several shareholders, including Grok Ventures and HESTA, had confirmed they would oppose the demerger as it wouldn't support climate change goals.

HESTA welcomed the decision today, saying it stands ready to work with the company to provide a clear understanding of global investors' expectations.

"Namely, that AGL's future success is best served by a transparent Paris-aligned decarbonisation that seeks to enhance and protect shareholder value, while providing comprehensive support for impacted communities," chief executive Debby Blakey said.

Chair Peter Botten has now resigned and chief executive and managing director Graeme Hunt will step down. Resignations have also been received for non-executive directors Jacqueline Hey and Diane Smith-Gander.

The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility said the change in leadership is overdue.

"Well before the demerger was announced in March 2021, institutional investors expressed their frustrations with the lack of leadership at AGL," the ACCR said.

"With the abandonment of the demerger, the departure of four directors is a welcome step towards a brighter future for AGL shareholders.

"The current board of AGL wasted 18 months on the demerger, and five years of underinvestment in renewable energy. New leadership must be brought in to take the company forward. AGL is in desperate need of directors that have direct experience in developing clean energy at scale. By failing to set Paris-aligned targets for the proposed demerged entities, the board of AGL ignored a fundamental demand of a majority of shareholders less than a year ago, and they've now paid the price."

AGL said the board will review the company's strategic direction in line with share holder expectations but still believed in the proposal.

"The board of AGL Energy continues to believe that the demerger proposal offers the best way forward for AGL Energy and its shareholders, and this was also the view of the independent expert. However, the board believes this path is no longer available," it said.

"AGL Energy believes that the demerger proposal would have been supported by a majority of shareholders, both retail and institutional, many of whom are long term holders of AGL Energy shares.

"However, having regard to anticipated voter turnout and stated opposition from a small number of investors including Grok Ventures, AGL Energy believes the demerger proposal will not receive sufficient support."

Botten said: "The board will now undertake a review of AGL's strategic direction, change the composition of the board and management, and determine the best way to deliver long-term shareholder value creation in the context of Australia's energy transition."

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jacqueline Hey, who is leaving the board today, for her significant contribution to AGL Energy including as chair of the Safety, Customer and Corporate Responsibility Committee."

Board members Vanessa Sullivan and Graham Cockroft will oversee the strategic review.

AGL have advised it will approach the court for orders to cancel the scheme.