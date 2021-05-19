NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aged care workers depended on ERS: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   12:21PM

Aged care employees relied more on the early release of superannuation (ERS) scheme compared to other workers health and community services sectors, research from HESTA reveals.

The proportion of HESTA members who work in aged care and childhood education that made an ERS claim stood at 19.6% - comparably more than those who work in primary healthcare (16.4%) and community services (19.7%), the State of the Sector Aged Care Workforce Insights: COVID and Beyond report found.

Of HESTA's 880,000 members, over 200,000 or nearly 25% work in aged care.

Community aged care workers saw the biggest decreases in their median account balance of 45% to $12,769, followed by residential care who saw their balance decline by 40% to $14,975.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"In January 2021, the median account balance for members working in community or residential aged care who accessed their super early under the scheme was less than $15,000," the research found.

One-in-three aged care workers said they relied on the ERS as their households experienced a drop in income at the height of the pandemic.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

In terms of how society values their work, community aged care professionals said they felt more appreciation by their employer (60%) compared to those who worked in residential aged care (45%).

"Nevertheless, more than one in three aged care respondents did not feel appreciated. While there was an increase in the average rating from 6 to 6.6 out of 10 in 2020, aged care had the lowest average rating out of all health and community services sectors in 2020," HESTA found.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said: "Improving the quality and sustainability of aged care jobs will improve the financial future of our members working in the sector. A stronger aged care system is also vital for our members and all working Australians who will directly rely on these services as they age."

"Our research shows aged care professionals are feeling prouder to work in the sector and more connected to their employers and leaders. Workforce strategies implemented now could be particularly effective at attracting and retaining aged care professionals."

Read more: HESTADebby Blakey
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
HESTA hires former Vanguard head
HESTA hires investment manager
HESTA appoints board director
AustralianSuper introduces insurance changes
Women don't own fair share of super
Women-led super funds outperform
State Street loses Fearless Girl replica claim
Woodside results vindicate divestment argument: Activists

Editor's Choice

Federation AM awards mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:40AM
Federation Asset Management has selected an administrator for its Sustainable Australian Real Asset Trust (SARA).

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC

KANIKA SOOD  |   11:59AM
ASIC says superannuation funds' whistleblower policies are missing key information, including how whistleblowers can protect themselves, and should be published widely.

Salaries boosted by skills shortage

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:21AM
The financial services and insurance industries have record high job vacancies and skills shortages, sparking a significant boost in salaries.

Pension fund appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:22PM
A long-serving executive is set to be the first female chief executive of one of the world's largest pension funds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.