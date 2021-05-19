Aged care workers depended on ERS: Research

Aged care employees relied more on the early release of superannuation (ERS) scheme compared to other workers health and community services sectors, research from HESTA reveals.

The proportion of HESTA members who work in aged care and childhood education that made an ERS claim stood at 19.6% - comparably more than those who work in primary healthcare (16.4%) and community services (19.7%), the State of the Sector Aged Care Workforce Insights: COVID and Beyond report found.

Of HESTA's 880,000 members, over 200,000 or nearly 25% work in aged care.

Community aged care workers saw the biggest decreases in their median account balance of 45% to $12,769, followed by residential care who saw their balance decline by 40% to $14,975.

"In January 2021, the median account balance for members working in community or residential aged care who accessed their super early under the scheme was less than $15,000," the research found.

One-in-three aged care workers said they relied on the ERS as their households experienced a drop in income at the height of the pandemic.

In terms of how society values their work, community aged care professionals said they felt more appreciation by their employer (60%) compared to those who worked in residential aged care (45%).

"Nevertheless, more than one in three aged care respondents did not feel appreciated. While there was an increase in the average rating from 6 to 6.6 out of 10 in 2020, aged care had the lowest average rating out of all health and community services sectors in 2020," HESTA found.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said: "Improving the quality and sustainability of aged care jobs will improve the financial future of our members working in the sector. A stronger aged care system is also vital for our members and all working Australians who will directly rely on these services as they age."

"Our research shows aged care professionals are feeling prouder to work in the sector and more connected to their employers and leaders. Workforce strategies implemented now could be particularly effective at attracting and retaining aged care professionals."