Economics

Ag sector boosts Australia's productivity

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 11 JUL 2023   12:40PM

A new report from the Productivity Commission finds that the agriculture sector is turbocharging the Australian economy well ahead of other industries, thanks to the favourable weather conditions of recent years.

The newly released Productivity Commission 2023 Bulletin, which assessed economic activity during the 2021-22 financial year, found that the agricultural sector was the biggest contributor to growth and productivity.

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing recorded the highest growth of 21.2% based on multifactor productivity (MFP) measures, which calculates the ratio of output against the combined input of labour and capital.

Information, media and telecommunications were the second-most productive sectors with a combined 7.5%. Transport, postal and warehousing (6.3%), arts and recreation services (5.2%) and wholesale trade (4.8%) comprised the top five sectors.

The financial and insurance services sectors neared the bottom of the list at 2.3%, not far behind accommodation and food services at 0.5% and retail trade at 0.1%.

The mining industry (-2.8%) experienced the steepest decline in real output and productivity for the second consecutive year. The manufacturing sector also declined at -0.5%.

There are potential signs this could reverse, signalling an increase in mining investment with flow-on effects to productivity, chair of the Productivity Commission Michael Brennan said.

"Higher commodity prices and the global demand for critical minerals could see the start of a new investment phase for mining, which could help drive longer-term productivity," he said.

The report found that overall, productivity growth increased across most industries in 2021-22.

It attributed the stellar growth of agriculture productivity to favourable weather conditions in recent years.

"Extreme weather conditions directly affect production and subsequently influence MFP measure, as output can vary significantly for a given amount of inputs," the report read.

As an example, the sharp decrease in productivity from 2017 to 2020 was due to the Eastern Australia drought, while the recent surge was a result of abundant rainfall and minimal weather disruptions.

Transport, postal and warehousing, and information, media and telecommunication partly reflect the enduring impact of technology adoption, the report found.

Brennan said that the increased digital capacity Australia developed during COVID-19 could lead to a lasting productivity dividend.

"Government and business should continue to embrace innovation and invest in upskilling the workforce to maintain that momentum," he said.

