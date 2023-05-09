AFCA appoints lead ombudsman, investments and advice

After acting in the role for 16 months, Shail Singh has officially been appointed as the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA's) lead ombudsman, investments and advice.

Singh was appointed ombudsman when AFCA opened its doors in 2018, before becoming senior ombudsman, investments and advice in 2021.

He stepped in as acting lead ombudsman in January last year when his predecessor Natalie Cameron was named lead ombudsman for banking and finance.

Previously, Singh has worked both as an in-house legal counsel and for regulators including WorkSafe Victoria and the Medical Practitioners Board of Victoria.

He then trained and worked as a financial planner before becoming a case manager with an AFCA predecessor, the Financial Ombudsman Scheme, in 2010.

AFCA deputy chief ombudsman June Smith said Singh brings deep and diverse experience to this role, having worked in dispute resolution for over a decade.

"He is a respected specialist in investments and advice complaints, in areas such as financial planning, derivatives, managed funds, timeshare, cryptocurrency and stockbroking," Smith said.

"Shail has forged strong relationships with key stakeholders, among other things initiating a financial advice liaison group and a cryptocurrency liaison group."

Meanwhile, Singh said he's "extremely excited to be appointed to this role."

"I'm looking forward to continuing my work with firms to prevent disputes, and to being involved in improving our systems and processes to deliver an even better dispute resolution service that is transparent, timely, efficient and above all fair," he said.

Last month, AFCA's chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke was reappointed to the role, and will serve a second five-year term, commencing June 28.

The complaints authority also shared its latest statistics in the six months to December 2022, having received 2538 superannuation complaints and 2454 financial adviser-related complaints.

The number of superannuation complaints dropped by 38% in the second half of 2022 as the first half recorded a staggering 4115 complaints.

Financial adviser complaints on the other hand increased by 25%.