Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AFCA appoints lead ombudsman, investments and advice

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   12:33PM

After acting in the role for 16 months, Shail Singh has officially been appointed as the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA's) lead ombudsman, investments and advice.

Singh was appointed ombudsman when AFCA opened its doors in 2018, before becoming senior ombudsman, investments and advice in 2021.

He stepped in as acting lead ombudsman in January last year when his predecessor Natalie Cameron was named lead ombudsman for banking and finance.

Previously, Singh has worked both as an in-house legal counsel and for regulators including WorkSafe Victoria and the Medical Practitioners Board of Victoria.

He then trained and worked as a financial planner before becoming a case manager with an AFCA predecessor, the Financial Ombudsman Scheme, in 2010.

AFCA deputy chief ombudsman June Smith said Singh brings deep and diverse experience to this role, having worked in dispute resolution for over a decade.

"He is a respected specialist in investments and advice complaints, in areas such as financial planning, derivatives, managed funds, timeshare, cryptocurrency and stockbroking," Smith said.

"Shail has forged strong relationships with key stakeholders, among other things initiating a financial advice liaison group and a cryptocurrency liaison group."

Meanwhile, Singh said he's "extremely excited to be appointed to this role."

"I'm looking forward to continuing my work with firms to prevent disputes, and to being involved in improving our systems and processes to deliver an even better dispute resolution service that is transparent, timely, efficient and above all fair," he said.

Last month, AFCA's chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke was reappointed to the role, and will serve a second five-year term, commencing June 28.

The complaints authority also shared its latest statistics in the six months to December 2022, having received 2538 superannuation complaints and 2454 financial adviser-related complaints.

The number of superannuation complaints dropped by 38% in the second half of 2022 as the first half recorded a staggering 4115 complaints.

Financial adviser complaints on the other hand increased by 25%.

Read more: AFCAShail SinghJune SmithDavid LockeNatalie Cameron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA chief to serve second term
Adviser complaints rise, super complaints decrease
ASIC cans Binance AFSL
Government introduces FAR, CSLR Bills
Advice complaints decelerate: AFCA
More DASS complainants flock to AFCA
Court ruling reiterates need to comply with AFCA
Trustees must improve IDR processes: ASIC
ASIC suspends, cancels AFSLs
DASS clients pushed to accept paltry recoupment

Editor's Choice

Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers

TOM WATSON
The federal government has delivered its second budget since coming into office last year, and as expected, cost of living support has featured prominently.

How this budget was built

ALEX DUNNIN
To understand how the 2023-24 federal budget was built, you need to understand its 2022-23 foundations because just five taxes accounted for 97% of all taxation revenue and just six programs accounted for 71% of all expenditures, with the biggest two accounting for 52%.

Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives

KARREN VERGARA
Women facing disadvantage are poised to benefit from this year's budget, as Labor promises to expand initiatives introduced in October 2022 that aim to tackle economic inequality.

Budget delivers surplus, with a catch

ANDREW MCKEAN
The federal government has delivered a small surplus of $4.2 billion for 2022-23, the first in 15 years, but structural deficit challenges will persist.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.