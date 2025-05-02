Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Adviser numbers jump in March quarter: Rainmaker

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 2 MAY 2025   12:34PM

The March quarter saw the highest number of financial advisers join the sector in the last seven years to reach 15,982, according to Rainmaker Information.

During the three months, 664 advisers joined the industry, according to the latest Rainmaker Financial Adviser report.

Year on year, the profession saw a 0.3% increase in the number of ASIC-registered financial advisers - a net 51 increase in adviser numbers.

During the year, 1274 financial advisers registered with a new AFSL. The five AFSLs that attracted the most advisers were Alliance Wealth, InterPrac, Lifespan Financial Planning, Synchron Advice and RI Advice.

On the other hand, AMP Financial Planning, which is now part of Entireti's Akumin, Merit Wealth and Madison Financial Group had the biggest falls in adviser numbers. They each lost 53, 48 and 28 advisers respectively.

Last June, Madison Financial's parent company Clime completed its divestment of the advice group to Infocus Wealth Management. At March end, Infocus was the 10th largest non-aligned dealer group with 148 advisers.

The top three were Alliance Wealth with 351, Count Financial with 331 and Lifespan with 289.

Overall, Insignia Financial is Australia's largest financial advice brand with 1122 registered advisers. However, the group saw 53 advisers exit during the 12 months to March. AMPFP is in second place with 864.

Meanwhile, the fastest-growing groups were Lifespan and Centrepoint Alliance, which each experiencing growth of 26% in adviser numbers.

Morgans Financial is the largest provider of superannuation advice with 375 advisers followed by Ord Minnett's 227, JBWere's 172, and Shaw and Partners' 132.

Aware Super's Aware Financial Services is the biggest among the super funds with an adviser network of 111, followed by UniSuper with 80.

Read more: Alliance WealthRainmaker InformationAkuminAMP Financial PlanningAware Financial ServicesAware SuperCentrepoint AllianceClimeCount FinancialEntiretiInfocus Wealth ManagementInsignia FinancialInterPracLifespan Financial PlanningMadison Financial GroupMerit WealthMorgans FinancialOrd MinnettRI AdviceSynchron AdviceUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware Super on hunt for new chief investment officer
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
ASX launches review into shareholder approvals
Webull launches SMSF account offering
AMP shareholders approve executive pay
Super fund growth: The winners and losers
Wealth managers' recovery looks promising: Research
No US recession priced in yet: UniSuper
Future Group confirms more mergers ahead, undertakes review
Insignia Financial trims $5bn off FUM

Editor's Choice

CFS allots Martin Currie two mandates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Colonial First State (CFS) has mandated Martin Currie to oversee two options in its multi-manager single-sector strategy.

No US recession priced in yet: UniSuper

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
Despite rising uncertainty and market volatility, the market isn't actually priced for a recession just yet, says UniSuper head of fixed interest David Colosimo.

ASIC bans unlicensed WA adviser

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:09PM
ASIC has made an order to permanently ban a Western Australia based financial adviser.

The top Australian small-cap fund, year after year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The Ophir Opportunities Fund has outperformed every rival in its category, topping the Australian small-cap fund rankings across all timeframes, according to the latest Mercer investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media