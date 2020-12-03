Advice group partners with insurance broker

Advice and accounting group Kelly+Partners has partnered with Austbrokers to exchange expertise, including life insurance broking.

The two ASX-listed companies will set up a new operation called Austbrokers Kelly+Partners which will be owned 50% by Austbrokers and 50% by Kelly+Partners owned entity.

AUB said it intends to invest 50% of its profits from the venture into KPG stock.

As a part of the service offering, KPG's 8000 clients will get access to genera and life insurance broking. AB's 700,000 clients will get accounting and tax services, among other services.

"We expect to continue to significantly expand our client base and revenue streams through this equity partnership which will grow our service offering to our clients," KPG chair and chief executive Brett Kelly said.

KPG said, assuming a 30% client conversion rate, EBIT of the partnership in five years could be $1.98 million.

The firms said the partnership will require a "moderate investment of capital" but has a potential for an outsized growth opportunity.

"As such, we do expect the new partnership to have a material impact on KPG's earnings over time," KPG said.