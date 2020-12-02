Acadian reduces fees

Acadian Asset Management has reduced fees for several of the funds it, and its parent company, manage in Australia.

The asset manager said in addition to reducing base fees, all performance fees have also been removed.

"As a result of the changes, the Acadian Wholesale Australian Equity Fund is now offered at the lowest fee for an active Australian equities manager on the FirstChoice menu," Acadian said.

Acadian said the reductions were an outcome of a review undertaken following its decision to bring wholesale distribution of the funds in-house at the start of the year.

"Acadian's systematic investment approach reduces the subjective aspects of investing," Acadian head of Asia Pacific Andrew Hair said.

"This approach aims to exploit price inefficiencies in markets by considering a range of fundamental and behavioural investment insights."

Hair said the decision was made as the company sharpens its focus on helping financial advisers keep costs down in Australia.

"The fee reductions are as a result of bringing wholesale distribution in-house and our aim to continue to work with financial advisers and consultants in helping them to build cost effective portfolios for their clients," he said.

Around $1 billion of the $8.9 billion in assets under management managed by the Acadian entities in Australia and New Zealand are from non-institutional investors.

Acadian said it has received an increasing interest from financial advisers, consultants and wholesale investors looking for a global systematic (quant) investment approach.