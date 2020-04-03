YBR national advice lead moves to Interprac

Former Yellow Brick Road national advice manager Sharon Walker has moved to Interprac as part of its acquisition of the YBR advice business.

Walker moved into the role of practice development manager at Interprac in March.

Interprac managing director Garry Crole said that as part of the due diligence process in acquiring the YBR advice business, Walker was endorsed by "almost every" YBR practice Interprac spoke to.

"The comment 'If you are going to do this, you have to take Sharon' was endless," Crole said.

"Sharon has 30 years' experience, and 17 of this was actually as a planner with National Australia Bank, so we feel her experience is spread between compliance, business support and practical know how in the field as an adviser."

Jason Hayes also moved to Interprac in March. He will be adviser operations manager, moving from the role of wealth management operations management at YBR.

Commenting on Walker's appointment, Crole said: "She is forward thinking. Today we are seeing advisers strive to become more educated - Sharon completed Deakin University Diploma in FP back in 1996, well before others felt it important."

In December last year, YBR decided to shutter its wealth business to focus on mortgages and entered into a sale agreement with Interprac.

The sale means current YBR Wealth advisers will become licensed by Interprac (which holds an AFSL within the Sequoia Group).

Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows a few of YBR advisers have left the industry since the sale (from 58 in December 2019 to 55 in February 2020).