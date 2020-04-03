NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
YBR national advice lead moves to Interprac
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 3 APR 2020   12:25PM

Former Yellow Brick Road national advice manager Sharon Walker has moved to Interprac as part of its acquisition of the YBR advice business.

Walker moved into the role of practice development manager at Interprac in March.

Interprac managing director Garry Crole said that as part of the due diligence process in acquiring the YBR advice business, Walker was endorsed by "almost every" YBR practice Interprac spoke to.

"The comment 'If you are going to do this, you have to take Sharon' was endless," Crole said.

"Sharon has 30 years' experience, and 17 of this was actually as a planner with National Australia Bank, so we feel her experience is spread between compliance, business support and practical know how in the field as an adviser."

Jason Hayes also moved to Interprac in March. He will be adviser operations manager, moving from the role of wealth management operations management at YBR.

Commenting on Walker's appointment, Crole said: "She is forward thinking. Today we are seeing advisers strive to become more educated - Sharon completed Deakin University Diploma in FP back in 1996, well before others felt it important."

In December last year, YBR decided to shutter its wealth business to focus on mortgages and entered into a sale agreement with Interprac.

The sale means current YBR Wealth advisers will become licensed by Interprac (which holds an AFSL within the Sequoia Group).

Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows a few of YBR advisers have left the industry since the sale (from 58 in December 2019 to 55 in February 2020).

Read more: InterpracYBRSharon WalkerYellow Brick RoadGarry CroleASIC Financial Adviser RegisterJason HayesNational Australia BankSequoia Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Global hiring freeze for BlackRock
Healy departs NAB
APRA names new executive director
TCorp launches new bond
Count Financial treads new path
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
Super fund reveals ASX 100 equality laggards
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
Advisers still unclear on referral rules
MLC Life chief steps down
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LYI9QCir