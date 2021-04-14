NEWS
Executive Appointments
WTW head of strategic advisory resigns
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 APR 2021   12:22PM

A long-serving Willis Towers Watson executive has left after more than 12 years with the firm.

Head of strategic advisory for investments Jessica Melville confirmed that she has resigned from WTW.

Her most recent responsibilities were advising asset owners on governance and strategic issues. She joined WTW as an investment consultant in December 2008 and prior to that was an investment analyst at Pengana Capital for two years.

Sydney-based Melville did not confirm her next job opportunity.

In WTW's most recent research about Australia's superannuation industry becoming the most successful in the world, Melville commented that super funds have shown considerable resilience and will continue to play a significant role in the nation's recovery.

Melville said the year ahead will be interesting for funds, following the Australian government becoming a signatory to the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment.

"Funds will continue to draw upon a total portfolio approach to value creation to meet the ever-evolving needs of their stakeholders - members, wider society and the natural environment," she said.

WTW's recent Global pension assets study report shows that the US holds the largest amount of pension assets at US$32.6 trillion, followed by Japan (US$3.6tn), the UK (US$3.56tn), Canada (US$3.1tn), Australia (US$2.3tn), the Netherlands (US$1.9tn) and Switzerland (US$1.2tn).

Read more: WTWWillis Towers WatsonJessica MelvillePengana Capital
Editor's Choice
Super fund liquidity could be better: RBA
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the events of 2020 showed superannuation funds manage liquidity well, funds should consider the extent to which they rely on certain asset classes for liquidity, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has said.
Fidante signs on new boutique
KANIKA SOOD
Challenger's multi-boutique business will distribute the $54 billion Impax Asset Management's sustainability strategies in Australia and New Zealand.
ETFs crack $100bn
KANIKA SOOD
Nearly 20 years after ETFs started trading in Australia, their total assets crossed $102 billion at the end of March.
How advisers can capture young risk clients
KARREN VERGARA
A new report finds that it is possible for financial advisers to attract young clients and convince them about the benefits of advice and life insurance using new strategies.
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
