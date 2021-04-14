WTW head of strategic advisory resigns

A long-serving Willis Towers Watson executive has left after more than 12 years with the firm.

Head of strategic advisory for investments Jessica Melville confirmed that she has resigned from WTW.

Her most recent responsibilities were advising asset owners on governance and strategic issues. She joined WTW as an investment consultant in December 2008 and prior to that was an investment analyst at Pengana Capital for two years.

Sydney-based Melville did not confirm her next job opportunity.

In WTW's most recent research about Australia's superannuation industry becoming the most successful in the world, Melville commented that super funds have shown considerable resilience and will continue to play a significant role in the nation's recovery.

Melville said the year ahead will be interesting for funds, following the Australian government becoming a signatory to the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment.

"Funds will continue to draw upon a total portfolio approach to value creation to meet the ever-evolving needs of their stakeholders - members, wider society and the natural environment," she said.

WTW's recent Global pension assets study report shows that the US holds the largest amount of pension assets at US$32.6 trillion, followed by Japan (US$3.6tn), the UK (US$3.56tn), Canada (US$3.1tn), Australia (US$2.3tn), the Netherlands (US$1.9tn) and Switzerland (US$1.2tn).