Westpac fined $1.5m for mis-selling insurance

The Federal Court has ordered Westpac to pay a $1.5 million penalty for mis-selling consumer credit insurance with its credit cards and Flexi Loans, to customers who hadn't agreed to buy insurance policies.

This penalty has come as a result of Westpac's issuance of consumer credit insurance policies to 141 customers who did not request the product between April-July 2015.

Moreover, Westpac sent a letter to each customer to assert the right to payment of insurance premiums and debited these amounts from the customer's credit card or facility.

The Court found Westpac didn't have the right to these payments and therefore customers were not liable to pay them.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "ASIC has identified consumer credit insurance to be a poor value product that leads to poor outcomes for consumers."

"The sale of these products benefited the bank and not the consumer."

Court added: "ASIC has secured $270 million in remediation across the sector for consumers harmed by the sale of consumer credit insurance."

She also warned that under the new penalty regime ASIC would seek significantly increased penalties for misconduct related to the mis-selling of consumer credit insurance products.

Justice Katzman believed the issued penalty was appropriate but also considered the contraventions as undeliberate and not reckless or systemic. While Katzman noted there was a lack of care, this didn't warrant a penalty near the upper end of the scale.

Westpac went on to admit that it had asserted a right to payment for the consumer credit insurance premiums which customers weren't liable to pay. The group also acknowledged it had failed to comply with financial services laws under the ASIC Act.

Though of note, Westpac has not sold any consumer credit insurance products since 2019.