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Investment

KKR joins consortium to acquire ASX-listed Steadfast

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUL 2026   12:15PM
Global investment firm KKR has joined a consortium, including Amwins Group and Dragoneer Investment Group, as a co-lead investment partner to acquire ASX-listed general insurance broker Steadfast.

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Read more: SteadfastKKRAmwins GroupDragoneer Investment GroupRobert Kelly
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