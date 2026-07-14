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WAM active strategy delivers 75.5%BY MATTHEW WAI | TUESDAY, 14 JUL 2026 12:11PM
WAM Active (ASX: WAA), one of Wilson Asset Management's active listed investment companies, has recorded 75.5% in investment performance in the 12 months to 30 June 2026.
Read more: WAA, WAM Active, Wilson Asset Management, LIC, S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index, Oscar Oberg, Shaun Weick, Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index (Cash), Goeff Wilson
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.