VFMC investment stewardship lead exits

The head of investment stewardship at VFMC has departed, with an interim replacement appointed.

VFMC has confirmed the departure of Talieh Williams, its head of investment stewardship for the last 18 months.

Williams joined VFMC in February 2020 from Morrow Sodali where she served as special counsel, corporate governance. Prior to that she spent more than 11 years at UniSuper in governance and sustainable investment.

Williams is taking some time out away from full-time executive work and working as an independent consultant, including as a strategic advisor to Jamieson Coote Bonds as it works to improve and enhance its commitment to ESG.

"Consideration of ESG factors has long been part of, and an input into JCB's investment decision making process as a means by which to manage risk, make informed decisions and influence positive change via ESG research and integration, active ownership and collaboration, and information sharing," Jamieson Coote Bonds executive director Angus Coote said.

"Talieh will help to further drive our ESG and investment stewardship."

In response to Williams' exit, VFMC has appointed Shali Lingaretnam as acting head of investment stewardship.

Lingaretnam has been working within VFMC's equities team as a senior portfolio manager since May 2020, overseeing the external mandates for Australian equities.

She brings more than 20 years' experience to the role, having held research and analyst roles with the likes of Macquarie, Aviva and IOOF Investment Management.

Prior to joining VFMC she was head of investments at CCI Asset Management, managing and allocating $2 billion across multiple asset classes. She first joined CCI Asset Management in 2008.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story implied that Willams had joined Jamieson Coote Bonds on a full-time basis. Williams is working with the firm on an advisory basis only. Financial Standard apologises for any confusion or inconvenience caused.